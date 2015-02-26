PRS launches SE Santana Standard guitars

Image 1 of 2 PRS SE Santana Standard Image 2 of 2 PRS Santana Standard Special

Following the success of 2014's £399 SE Standard range, PRS has announced that two Santana models will join the family: the Santana Standard and Santana Standard Special.

Both guitars feature the same all-mahogany construction as the rest of the range, as well as the 622mm (24.5-inch) scale length as found on other Santana models, but offer a choice of PRS humbuckers and vibrato (Santana Standard) or P-90s and stoptail bridge (Santana Standard Special).

Elsewhere, the guitars feature set mahogany necks with PRS's Wide Fat neck profile, plus PRS hardware, and come in Antique White, Faded Tortoise and Vintage Cherry finishes.

The Santana Standard and Santana Standard Special each cost £399, including a PRS gigbag - check out the PRS site for more info.