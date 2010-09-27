PRS launches Paul Jackson Jr JA-15 signature electric guitar

PRS paul jackson jr ja-15

PRESS RELEASE: Whether it's playing on American Idol, his latest gig on Jay Leno's Tonight Show, recording with legendary musicians like Michael Jackson, Elton John, and Ella Fitzgerald, or composing and recording his own music, Jackson's multiple decades as a highly accomplished and versatile musician have factored into this model's development.

"The JA-15 was designed with one goal in mind; to be the best sounding hollow body guitar, period. I believe that we have reached that goal. This instrument is not only one of the best sounding, but one of the best playing guitars I've ever picked up," commented Paul Jackson Jr.

The 15" arch top JA-15, though designed with jazz archtops in mind, easily adapts to players performing many musical styles, so it is not surprising that several rock musicians in PRS's artist arsenal are loving this model. PRS's latest appointments are also featured on the JA-15, including two 53/10(tm) bass pickups to give a smooth, balanced tone, the all new thin, hard and crystal clear "V12" finish, and the two-piece adjustable PRS bridge giving the guitar a resonant and musical sound.

"JA-15 stands for both 'Jackson archtop/15 inch' and 'jazz archtop/15 inch.' The instrument has very special proprietary carved-in bracing and a new soundpost construction. Paul Jackson, Jr. and I had very lofty ideas when we designed this instrument, and we think we're there," said Paul Reed Smith.

Additional JA-15 features include a spruce top, curly maple back, mahogany sides, natural binding, 22 fret curly maple neck, 25" scale length, ebony fretboard, "Pattern" neck shape, mother of pearl and paua heart Modern Eagle II bird inlays and an abalone headstock signature, PRS low mass locking tuners, nickel hardware with a gold option, and volume and tone control with three-way toggle.

Colors: Amber Black, Antique White, Black, Fire Red Burst, McCarty Sunburst, McCarty Tobacco Sunburst, Smokeburst, Smoked Orange, Tri-color Sunburst, Vintage Natural.

