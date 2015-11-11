More

PRS kicks off 2016 announcements with three new S2 Standard Satin electric guitars

By

New line features Standard 22, Standard 24 and Singlecut

In the first of what promises to be many announcements, PRS has added a trio of new models in its S2 line: the S2 Standard 22 Satin, S2 Standard 24 Satin and S2 Singlecut Satin.

What links the three models is a super-thin satin nitro finish, which is available in Charcoal, McCarty Tobacco, Vintage Cherry and Vintage Mahogany.

Otherwise, the Satins offer the same features as the rest of the S2 Standard line, including all-mahogany bodies, pickguard-mounted electronics, set mahogany necks, locking tuners and PRS pickups with coil-splits.

The new S2 Standard Satin models are available soon for £999 / €1,395 - head over to PRS Guitars for more info, and expect more news very soon…