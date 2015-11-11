PRS kicks off 2016 announcements with three new S2 Standard Satin electric guitars

In the first of what promises to be many announcements, PRS has added a trio of new models in its S2 line: the S2 Standard 22 Satin, S2 Standard 24 Satin and S2 Singlecut Satin.

What links the three models is a super-thin satin nitro finish, which is available in Charcoal, McCarty Tobacco, Vintage Cherry and Vintage Mahogany.

Read more: PRS SE Zach Myers Satin Quilt Stealth Ltd

Otherwise, the Satins offer the same features as the rest of the S2 Standard line, including all-mahogany bodies, pickguard-mounted electronics, set mahogany necks, locking tuners and PRS pickups with coil-splits.

The new S2 Standard Satin models are available soon for £999 / €1,395 - head over to PRS Guitars for more info, and expect more news very soon…