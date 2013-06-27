PRS introduces \m/ Metal pickups

Throw your horns up for PRS's new humbuckers

PRS has unveiled the \m/ Metal pickups, high output humbuckers designed specifically for metal-minded players

The \m/ pickups are wound by the good folks at PRS in-house, and are available direct from PRS for $199 (that's about £130).

PRS press release

PRS is pleased to introduce \m/ (metal) pickups! \m/ pickups are great for heavier styles of music and were designed with the metal community in mind. Both the treble and bass \m/ pickups are wound in house at PRS and utilize ceramic magnets for full, powerful and crystal clear tones. Whether used with massive amounts of gain or played clean, \m/ pickups are the perfect tool for the player who wants aggressive and articulate tone.

These high output humbuckers are the first pickups to be sold exclusively as an aftermarket accessory through PRS dealers and PRS Guitars online store. Because they were made to be compatible with either a 5-way selector switch or a 3-way switch with a push/pull tone control, these pickups will work with any PRS model.

Contact an Authorized PRS Dealer or at www.prsaccessories.com

Specs:

• Magnet: Ceramic

• DC Res: 15.7k treble, 8.5k bass

• Compatible with: 5-way pickup switch | 3-way pickup switch with push/pull tone control

• Available w/ gloss nickel cover only.