Production legend Bill Szymczyk on 12 career-defining records

“The album is titled The Long Run, but we took to calling it ‘The Long One,’" says producer Bill Szymczyk, who spent most of 1978 and ‘79 recording the Eagles’ follow-up to their mammoth-selling Hotel California. “Eighteen months in the studio can feel like a lifetime, especially when expectations are high and nerves are frayed. I didn’t think anything could get tougher than that, but I was wrong.”

Szymczyk soon met his match when he went to England to work with The Who on their 1981 album Faces Dances, their first record with drummer Kenney Jones, who replaced the recently deceased Keith Moon. “That was the hardest record I ever had to make in my entire life, by far,” Szymczyk says. “Talk about people who didn’t get along. The Who made the Eagles look like the best of brothers. It was a rough, rough time, but we got through it.”

When asked how he dealt with such notorious perfectionists as Messrs. Henley, Frey, Townshend and Daltrey, the easy-going Szymczyk says that having a sense of humour came in handy on numerous occasions. "You have to be able to deflate tensions, so being to laugh and to get other people to lighten up is key," he observes. "It's also important to be as inclusive as possible. I never wanted to be a dictator. If I had strong ideas, I’d express them, but otherwise I’d say, ‘OK, you don’t want to do that. What do you want to do?’ You've got to be willing to compromise, even when you think you're right.”

Szymczyk's career as one of the '70s top-flight record makers started, strangely enough, in the navy. "I wasn't a musician," he says. "I couldn't even play an instrument. But I was a big music fan, and in the navy I studied electronics." Szymczyk was just a couple of weeks shy of leaving the navy when, during a weekend trip to New York City on liberty, he heard I Want To Hold Your Hand for the first time. "I looked at the guys I was with and was like, ‘What is that?!’" he says. "Three weeks later, I was working in a recording studio, sweeping floors and cutting acetates, making 70 bucks a week. And I loved it. I was supposed to go to college after the navy, but once I started working at the studio, I said, ‘Nah. This is too much fun.’”

Szymczyk's apprenticeship continued at studios such as Regent Sound and the Hit Factory in New York City – he became the latter facility's first regular engineer. When he was offered a chance to become a staff producer at the Paramount-owned ABC Records in the late '60s, he jumped at it. "I felt more than ready," he says. "I had done a lot of records and demos, and I picked up a lot of tips. But the truth is, nobody can really teach you how to be a producer; it's such a subjective endeavor, and it changes all the time. Either you have the temperament to do it, or you don't."

During the 1970s, it was impossible to turn on the radio without hearing Szymczyk's work: In addition to producing the James Gang, the J. Geils Band, Joe Walsh, Johnny Winter and Elvin Bishop, among others, he helmed a passel of ginormous-selling albums by the Eagles, including the iconic Hotel California. “I consider the ‘70s to be the golden period of rock," Szymczyk says. "It was a great time, with so much creativity. The cool thing was that the inmates – the artists – were running the asylum. I don’t think we’ll see anything like that again."

Now living in Little Switzerland, North Carolina, Szymczyk continues to work – he recently produced a five-song EP for his son’s band, Some Type Of Stereo, at Mitch Easter’s new Fidelitorium Recordings studio in the nearby town of Kernersville. “Mitch built an incredible drum room," Szymczyk raves. "It’s my second-favourite drum room behind A&M out in LA. I told the band, ‘You have to play a bunch of gigs. I want to see you live, the songs have got to be done, and then we’ll go in and do it all live. We cut to tape, and it sounds incredible.”

On the following pages, Szymczyk looks back at the making of 12 career-defining records.