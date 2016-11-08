Peavey releases 6505 Piranha 1x8 cabinet

Peavey's diminutive yet ferocious 6505 Piranha head won plenty of favourable reviews - not least from us - when it launched earlier this year, and now it's got a cabinet to match: the 6505 Piranha 1x8.

Lightweight and ultra-portable, the 1x8 cab weighs just 4.45kg and measures 10.6" along its longest side.

That compact enclosure houses a 25W 8" speaker, while a rugged metal grille, reinforced metal corners, rubber feet and slotted carry handle are designed to withstand plenty of abuse.

The 6505 Piranha 1x8 cab is available now for £109.

For more on the 6505 Piranha head, take a look at our full review.