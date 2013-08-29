Paul McCartney unveils New

Paul McCartney has revealed the first fruits of his collaboration with Mark Ronson in the form of single New, ahead of the a album release in October.

Macca sparked widespread bafflement when he began tweeting seemingly random words (including 'potato', which got an over 6000 retweets - not bad for a vegetable) on Tuesday.

Eventually, the Twitter tease was revealed - they're all words that can have 'new' placed in front of them, which is coincidentally the title of the next McCartney album, due to land on October 14 in the UK/October 15 in the US.

