Paul McCartney live webchat tomorrow

Paul wants to talk to you THIS MUCH!

Have you ever wanted to have a chat with Paul McCartney? Of course you have! Well, now's your chance to pose a question to Macca. Sir Paul. You know - the 'cute Beatle.'

Tomorrow afternoon, 20 May at 5pm BST (noon EST), McCartney is going to take time out of his tour rehearsals to chat live with his fans and anyone that tunes in to www.ustream.tv/paulmccartney. Paul will be beamed live from his studio in Sussex across the globe and will answer questions put to him during the exclusive broadcast.

Have a good question or two ready, because chances are you'll be competing over many hundreds and possibly thousands of voices all vying for Paul's attention.

And to prepare yourself, might want to check out this recent interview, during which one of our own intrepid reporters braved a sea of journalists for a Q&A with the music legend.