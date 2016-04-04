Paul Kossoff's 1959 Les Paul - in pictures

During their phone conversation, David Kossoff told Arthur that he wanted the guitar to go to someone who would play it and not just add it to their collection.

Arthur assured Paul’s father that he would indeed be playing the guitar and that clinched the deal, along with Arthur’s assurance that if he was to sell the guitar at any time in the future, it would be offered back to David Kossoff first.

I was getting to these gigs people were going, ‘Oh, is that Paul Kossoff’s guitar?’ and I was a little bit worried to admit it

“I had to pay for it, of course,” says Arthur. “I went down and picked it up from Paul’s house in Tilehurst, Reading and I’ve used it since 1976. I got it in May 1976 and used it right up to 1989.”

We wondered what the motivation was to retire the Les Paul at that time. “I started to get some very risqué questions when I was playing it locally,” he recalls.

“I was playing it in clubs and pubs and sometimes the universities, whatever gig we got. We got three or four gigs a month when things were good - there was plenty work up in the North East at that time.

“But I was getting to these gigs people were going, ‘Oh, is that Paul Kossoff’s guitar?’ and I was a little bit worried to admit it. They’d say, ‘It’s expensive isn’t it?’, and I would say, ‘Well, it’s a ’59; they do command a little bit more money than the normal ones.’”

So, Arthur began to feel concerned that keeping a valuable, rare instrument of this sort in the house and using it on the live circuit was taking a bit of a risk.

“You daren’t leave the stage to go to the loo in case someone wants to half-inch it. I mean, in the past, in the North East, quite a few guitars have gone missing with guys grabbing them and rushing out the door.

"So I decided to retire it from playing. I’ve played it once in a while - I would take it to a very close pub if it was only a mile away - but I wasn’t going to play it long distance.” After a while, the decision was made to sell the guitar.