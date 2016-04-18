Panama Guitars announces three-channel Fuego X amp head

You might not be familiar with Panama Guitars, which operates, unsurprisingly, from Panama, but with the Fuego X, it's making a serious bid for the mainstream.

The second amp in the company's Fuego series, the 15W Fuego X is voiced for metal, with three footswitchable channels: two dirty - with shared gain, treble, middle, bass and master volume controls - and one clean, with switchable 'top boost' bright mode and independent gain, treble, middle, bass and master volume knobs.

Three 12AX7 and two EL84 valves provide the tonal muscle within the amp's Spanish cedar and mango-wood cabinet, which is wrapped in two-tone Antique Graphite and Scarlet Tolex; a transparent effects loop, preamp out, power-amp in and trio of speaker outputs complete the spec.

Given the amp is handcrafted in Panama, its $599 street price offers pretty remarkable value for money in our book. The Fuego X hits US shores in late April; now, please bring it to the UK!