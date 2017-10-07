Orianthi's 10 blues guitar heroes

"I'm a huge fan of the blues. That is the whole reason why I play guitar,"

WORLD GUITAR DAY: “I’m a huge fan of the blues," Orianthi tells MusicRadar. "That is the whole reason why I play guitar.”

The guitar goddess has just got off stage after a stunning set alongside Richie Sambora. It was a performance that perfectly illustrated the Aussie guitarist’s love for the blues. She may be chugging through Bon Jovi hits up there, but she does so with the feel and tone of an veteran blues master.

As she turns to the subject of her ultimate blues heroes, Orianthi continues: “BB King, Freddie King, Albert King, all the Kings and then Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix, Gary Moore, Johnny Winter – there are so many.

"You listen to all of these players and you are just inspired. Music is not a sport - one is not better than the other. You just like what you like and get inspired.”

And it seems that there were plenty of blues icons that inspired Orianthi as she was coming up. So much so that she was off and running as soon as we asked her to name her top blues heroes...

Join us in celebrating World Guitar Day 2017! Get playing, and share your best guitar videos, pictures, tips and stories with hashtags #WGD17 #worldguitarday