Orange Amps and MusicRadar

A proud day for all of us on MusicRadar.com as we announce the launch of our latest dedicated partner channel. This time it's for the fine - and still effortlessly cool - institution that is Orange Amps.

Featuring punchy product reviews, powerful product demonstrations, exclusive artist news and exciting competitions, the Orange Amps channel is one to watch.

Not only will it feature the very latest news on all Orange's hottest products, but you'll also be able to see and hear how these cool products sound courtesy of Orange TV, presented by Orange demonstrator Doug Doppler and Orange Amps Technical Director Adrian Emsley.

Featuring punchy reviews, product demonstrations, exclusive artist news and exciting competitions, the Orange Amps channel is one to watch

Doug Doppler is a recording artist, touring musician, studio player, clinician and teacher. A former Joe Satriani pupil, Doug has worked with Steve Vai, Uli John Roth, Neal Schon and Michael Schenker.

Adrian Emsley is known for his brilliant design and regarded as one of the UK's "Tube Lords". So who better to show you how to put your Orange gear through its paces?

Orange Amps has an enviable roster of endorsees so expect news about these artists, the most recent gear they are using, up-and-coming tours, latest signings, exclusive live pictures and appearances to be posted on a regular basis.

On top of all that there will be fantastic opportunities to win fabulous prizes. Be the first to enter competitions for money-can't-buy opportunities such as participation in exclusive events and backstage passes, as well as the chance to get your hands on some of those wonderful Orange amps.

UPDATE: Visit our new Orange Amps channel now for an exclusive MusicRadar competition. We've got a whopping TEN Orange CR6S Stereo Micro CRUSH PiX practice amps up for grabs. Just click here to enter!