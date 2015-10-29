One Direction bassist Sandy Beales on playing with the biggest band in the world

What made you first want to pick up a bass guitar?

“I started playing bass when I was 15. A friend of mine had a band, and he said, ‘Do you want to be my bass player?’ I didn’t even know what a bass guitar was at the time but I said, ‘Sure, I’ll do it!’

“I bought a bass and, from there, it was just like, ‘This is what I love doing!’ That band was sort of pop/rock, your typical 15-16-year-old teen angst thing. But from that moment onwards I knew music was the path I wanted to go down.”

Which bassists have inspired you the most?

“Early on, the Chili Peppers really influenced me. Flea was just this crazy guy with these mad basslines, and I think it was a big moment for me when I first heard him. I thought, ‘Wow, this is what a bass can be!’

“I love James Jamerson as well. I absolutely love all that old Motown stuff. His creativity and improvisation grabbed me instantly. I guess that all helped encourage me to keep playing bass. Hearing people like Jamerson and Flea and Marcus Miller and people like that was just incredible.”

Who are some of the acts you worked with before hooking up with One Direction in 2011?

“I moved up to London in 2005, then studied at Tech Music School and started working with a few different singer-songwriters.

I’ve had an ethos throughout my professional career of just saying ‘yes’ to everything

“I did so many diverse things. I played upright bass in a few folk bands and went to Poland and Switzerland with that, which was very nice, but then I also did a few rock things playing a five-string bass with really heavy distortion – polar opposites! It was a massive wide spread of genres.

“Then, I started doing TV appearances with different acts. There was a guy called Loik Essien, who had a song called How We Roll and also a singer-songwriter called Leddra Chapman. I did This Morning with her and, not long after that, I heard about the 1D audition.

“I’ve kind of had an ethos throughout my professional career of just saying ‘yes’ to everything. From the age of 21 or 22, I decided, ‘Look. I’m going to say ‘yes’ to every single thing unless it’s utterly ridiculous!’ I just ended up playing with so many people and I did so many different shows across the UK across different genres. I started to become a yes man, and I made so many contacts through that.

“Whenever people ask, ‘What tip would you give musicians who want to be considered for big auditions?’, I always just say, ‘Do everything you can do and say ‘yes’ to everything!’”