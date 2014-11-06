On the record: Reeves Gabrels & His Imaginary Fr13nds

Reeves Gabrels is probably best known for his role as David Bowie's guitarist during the 90s, or as the current axe-slinger for The Cure. Now he unveils his fifth solo offering, Reeves Gabrels & His Imaginary Fr13nds, an album that proves patience is a virtue...

The Essentials

ALBUM: Reeves Gabrels & His Imaginary Fr13nds

STUDIO: Subterranea, Nashville; Bell Tone Recording, Nashville

PRODUCERS: Reeves Gabrels and Rob Stennett

The Sessions

“I thought I had the record finished in 2012, but then I joined The Cure and that kind of closed the window for releasing the album until now. Over the last two years, I’ve recorded a couple more pieces and remixed a couple of things. When I went back, I was able to hear it with fresher ears, and I found myself being able to listen to the mixes more objectively.

"Most of the recordings were done at Subterranea with Rob Stennett, but we also worked on a couple of little instrumental pieces with Roger Nichols at Bell Tone. I would say about three quarters of the songs were cut live, including the solos.

"We worked them up and I would sing and play guitar like I was playing them live, but the amps were isolated so that if we didn’t want to use the tracks there was no bleed. I was always standing in the room with the drummer and the bass player.”