On the radar: Black Moth

If we were forming a band in the UK right now, we would without doubt be heading to Leeds. There's something in the ale there and Black Moth are our latest infatuation to hail from the UK's capital of riffs.

Jim's stock in trade is combining grooving Iommi-esque riffs with the noisier output of grunge heroes such as Jerry Cantrell

"I don't know if there's anywhere else in the country that has such a concentration of musicians in one area," enthuses guitarist Jim Swainston. "If you take somewhere like Hyde Park, there's this really great grass-roots infrastructure. Bands just bounce off each other."

Jim's stock in trade - as evidenced on 2014's Condemned To Hope - is combining grooving Iommi-esque riffs with the noisier output of grunge heroes such as Jerry Cantrell and Kim Thayil: all through a beloved Gibson SG loaded with Bare Knuckle Riff Raff pickups.

Secret weapon

The band also have a tonal secret weapon in bassist Dave Vachon, who crafts boutique pedals under the name Vachon Audio. "It's handy to have somebody in the band that can do that," says Jim. "If I hear something I like, we can mess around and come up with something similar of our own, which is always good fun!"

They'll soon be put to the test, as Black Moth head out on tour around the UK and Europe with Sisters Of Mercy.

"There's a bit of Leeds history for you!" comments Jim. "It'll be nice to tour with a band that's been so influential. It's going to be great. We feel ready for it. And the album's been out since last September, so we know it well by now. No excuses!"