Old gold: '57 Epiphone Zephyr De Luxe Regent
Introduction
Gibson didn’t have the monopoly on cool hollowbody electrics in the 50s, as this royally-appointed Epiphone attests...
Tailpiece
Despite its ’57 pedigree, the jazz-era stylings, such as the elegant ‘Frequensator’ tailpiece, hark back to the earliest versions of the model, which was introduced in 1948.
Pickups
In fact, the De Luxe Regent - sold as the Deluxe Electric in its latter years - was discontinued the year after this model, equipped with two New York mini-humbuckers, was made.
Body
During the model’s lifespan, the body width grew from 17.75 to 18.5 inches in some mid-50s examples.
This particular Zephyr, currently residing at Vintage & Rare guitars, Bath, sports a blonde finish on its laminated spruce top, but the model was also available in a Sunburst.
What’s it like to play? Well, of course, it’s a breeze...
Check out more vintage goodness from our friends at Vintage and Rare Guitars.