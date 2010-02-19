PRESS RELEASE: Westside distribution announce four new Morley products for 2010.

Mini Morleys

Two new optical pedals for 2010, the Mini Morley Wah and Mini Morley Volume. Both pedals are as fully featured as you would expect from Morley but measuring only 4.5 (W) x 6.75 (L) x 2.75 (H) inches, are perfect for pedals boards when space is at a premium.

Both pedals feature cold rolled steel housing, LED indication, easy access battery door and can be powered from one 9V battery or an optional 9V adaptor.

MMV Volume SSP: £71.99

MMW Wah SSP: £76.99

ABY MIX

An ABY box with a difference. Each input signal has an independent control for the perfect mix. A highly flexible pedal with myriad uses.

Separate footswitches allow you to turn on or off each output source in any combination. Two guitarists can play at the same time into one or two amps. The pedals can be used to mix down a CD and MP3 player to mixer, or use to route two keyboards to a monitor and the PA.

Dual level controls, output LED indication, runs off one 9V battery or optional 9V adaptor and of course features Morley's super tough cold rolled steel housing.

ABY MIX SSP: £96.99

Accu-Tuner

A combination Strobe and Chromatic tuner in a stompbox format. The tuner remembers last tuner mode and stays there until switched. Dual outputs allow for through and mute capabilities. Also equipped with calibration and choose note features and sports the largest segment LED display on a floor tuner.

Features road-worthy die cast housing with easy-access battery door, and can be powered by one 9V battery or optional 9V adapter.

AC-1 SSP £109.99

UK availability: April

For more information, visit Morley Pedals online

Information taken from official press release

Submit press releases

Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!

Follow MusicRadar on Twitter

Get instant updates and bonus content plus chat with the team. Start here!