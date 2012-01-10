New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (January 2012)
Mesa/Boogie Mini Rectifier Twenty-Five (£1099)
Every month MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the world's best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of electric and acoustic guitars, amps and effects - all of which have been tested meticulously by either Guitarist or Total Guitar in recent months and published on MusicRadar throughout December 2011.
Flick through this month's picks and follow the links to read each product's full review. First up, an iconic hard rock tone in a smaller package...
Verdict:
"Tiny, surprisingly loud and chock full of great tones. A preconceptions gauntlet thrown down for rock guitarists everywhere."
4 out of 5
Read the Mesa/Boogie Mini Rectifier Twenty-Five review
BUY: Mesa/Boogie Mini Rectifier Twenty-Five currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
TwinStomp S21 Overdrive (£189)
Verdict:
"High-calibre drive pedal that's worthy of your attention."
4 out of 5
Nik Huber Orca DSB (£4199)
Verdict:
"Nik Huber needs little introduction to the high-end guitar world. Great craft, vintage-credentials - this is a truly superb single-cut."
4.5 out of 5
Read the Nik Huber Orca DSB review
Hardwire TR-7 Tremolo/Rotary (£149)
Verdict:
"If you're after a versatile trem pedal, give this a look."
4.5 out of 5
Read the Hardwire TR-7 Tremolo/Rotary review
BUY: Hardwire TR-7 Tremolo/Rotary currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | DV247
US: Full Compass
EVH Wolfgang Stealth (£2662)
Verdict:
"It may be a modern rock guitar but it's the Wolfie's old school feel that makes it such fun to hang with. Yes, the price tag is eye-watering, but in this case you really do get what you pay for."
4.5 out of 5
Read the EVH Wolfgang Stealth review
BUY: EVH Wolfgang Stealth currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Larrivée 000-3R Ltd (£1299)
Verdict:
"Impressive pro-quality picker that deserves a permanent slot in Larrivée's roster."
4.5 out of 5
Read the Larrivée 000-3R Ltd review
Fender Blacktop Strat HH Floyd Rose (£682)
Verdict:
"We'd like to see a bit more quality control but overall the Blacktop Strat HH Floyd Rose is a good working musician's rock guitar."
4 out of 5
Read the Fender Blacktop Strat HH Floyd Rose review
BUY: Fender Blacktop Strat HH Floyd Rose currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater
Fender Modern Player Marauder (£442.80)
Verdict:
"The Fender classic that never really was, now 'is'. Fender virgin or not, everyone should test-drive this cool alternative to the usual Strat models."
4 out of 5
Read the Fender Modern Player Marauder review
BUY: Fender Modern Player Marauder currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Full Compass
Fender EC Series Vibro-Champ 1 x 8 (£1102)
Verdict:
"Like most signature models it's mostly for the fans - but worth a look if you're a wealthy bluesman."
3 out of 5
Read the Fender EC Series Vibro-Champ 1 x 8 review
BUY: Fender EC Series Vibro-Champ 1 x 8 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Fender Modern Player Jaguar (£442.80)
Verdict:
"It's not the prettiest representative of the Jaguar family, but this Modern Player edition pumps out some great P-90 tones."
4 out of 5
Read the Fender Modern Player Jaguar review
BUY: Fender Modern Player Jaguar currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Fender EC Series Twinolux 2 x 12 (£3022)
Verdict:
"Mainly for Clapton fans, but if blues is your thing then definitely check them out."
3.5 out of 5
Read the Fender EC Series Twinolux 2 x 12 review
BUY: Fender EC Series Twinolux 2 x 12 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Orange TH100 head (£999)
Verdict:
"This is an amp for the road, not the pub at the end of your road. Crystal cleans and blistering raunch make this a must-try amp in its class. Turn it up, stand back and grin!"
4.5 out of 5
Read the Orange TH100 head review
BUY: Orange TH100 head currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Charvel Pro Mod Limited Wild Card #7 Primer Scream (£838)
Verdict:
"Guitars don't come much more stripped-down than this. Grab a brush and have some fun while you rock."
4.5 out of 5
Read the Charvel Pro Mod Limited Wild Card #7 Primer Scream review
Framus Vintage Hollywood Singlecut (£718)
Verdict:
"An instrument that successfully looks back to the past but also possesses modern performance appeal."
4 out of 5
Read the Framus Vintage Hollywood Singlecut review
BUY: Framus Vintage Hollywood Singlecut currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Epiphone Les Paul PlusTop PRO/FX (£499)
Verdict:
"Like a sweet and sour recipe, this classic/modern combo shouldn't work - but it does."
4 out of 5
Read the Epiphone Les Paul PlusTop PRO/FX review
BUY: Epiphone Les Paul PlusTop PRO/FX currently available from:
BUY: Epiphone Les Paul PlusTop PRO/FX currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Framus Vintage Hollywood Doublecut (£769)
Verdict:
"With gorgeous vintage looks and great tones, this guitar packs old-school charm and modern appeal. Here's hoping it'll soon be part of a bigger range."
TYPE: stars | CAPTION: null | SRC: 4 | WIDTH: | HEIGHT: . (Click the Edit Attributes/Cog button with cursor placed in this area to edit this tag.)