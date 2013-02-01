New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (February 2013)
Manson E-62
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"No matter if you feel the whole djent thing or not, this is a killer rock guitar for shredders, metalheads and fusion buffs."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 363)
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 363)
Danelectro Hodad guitar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"One for the player who fancies typically quirky Dano performance without too many vintage visual overtones."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 363)
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 363)
Martin Retro Series D-18E
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An attention-grabbing electro in terms of both looks and tone."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 363)
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 363)
Marshall DSL100 head
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Here's to another 15 years of the DSL!"
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 363)
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 363)
Danelectro Hodad Bass
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Not the most popular Dano design, but the Hodad Bass is fun to play, with an unconventional yet likeable tone."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 363)
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 363)
Manson Guitars ET-72
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The ET-72 is easily one of the most playable seven-strings we've ever wrapped our hands around, made more versatile thanks to the Floyd."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 363)
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 363)
Marshall DSL15C combo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're stepping up to your first Marshall, then this new DSL won't disappoint."
3.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 363)
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 363)
Martin Retro Series HD-28E
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"One of the most exciting and rewarding electros Martin has produced in recent times."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 363)
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 363)
Manson Guitar Works MA-2T
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you can dare to be different, you'll find the MA-2T a willing accomplice that speaks to reprobates and sophisticates alike."
5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 236)
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 236)
Joyo British Sound
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's built to last, and packs much more versatility than we expected, offering a simple one-stomp solution for classic rock and blues."
5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 236)
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 236)
Hudson HD-100ACE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It might not set your world on fire, but as an entry point to the world of acoustics and an advocate for Cranes' own guitars, it's a winner."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 236)
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 236)
Fender Cabronita Telecaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Spirited, endlessly playable and extremely difficult to put down, the Cabronita is a Fender unlike any other, and thankfully, one most of us can afford."
5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 236)
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 236)
Majik Box Krush Distortion
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We're usually very sceptical of distortion pedals that breach the £200 mark, but frankly this is one of the best high-gain pedals we've ever heard."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 236)
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 236)
Jackson SLATXMGQ3-7 Soloist
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Is this Soloist better than its rivals? In some ways, yes: the EMGs give it the edge, sonically, but we're calling it a draw and declaring the seven-string arms race a victory for players whose needs exceed those offered by puny six-string electrics."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 236)
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 236)
Mahalo MLG1 lap steel
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Like pineapple on pizza, lap steel can be something of an acquired taste, but the Mahalo is the perfect place to start."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 236)
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 236)
Yamaha GC22S
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're a serious student, or just like to dabble with the classic repertoire but on a quality instrument, this is a good place to start. Yamaha's excellent consistency is what makes the brand so easy to recommend, and this GC22S is a fine example of serious factory craft."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
EBS Classic Session 30 bass combo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is primarily suited for beginners, because it offers decent sounds as well as connections for headphones."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
Mooer Blue Comp
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Blue Comp pedal provides versatile compression in a tiny footprint."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
Fender Pawn Shop Jaguarillo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This latest update of the Jaguar removes some performance problems and adds a menu of sounds made for the modern player."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364
