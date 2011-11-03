New Amy Winehouse song, Like Smoke, unveiled

Lioness: Hidden Treasures, is a new 12-track album of material from Amy Winehouse that will be released on 5 December, and a song from the LP, Like Smoke, has now aired on BBC Radio 1Xtra and appeared on the internet.

The track features Nas, of whom Winehouse was a fan, and was reportedly recorded in 2008 (though Nas's contribution has been added subsequently). It retains the old-school R&B sound of Back To Black and has been produced by regular Winehouse helmsman Salaam Remi.

Listen to Like Smoke below and let us know what you think.