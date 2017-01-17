NAMM 2017: Victory reveals two all-new amps
V40 Deluxe
NAMM 2017: Victory Amps, the British firm with a fast-growing reputation for quality and tone, has revealed two new amps for 2017.
The company, founded in 2013 by ex-Cornford designer Martin Kidd has an impressive roster of endorsees, including Guthrie Govan and James Bay, and the two new amps, which are evolutions of existing models should see their reach increase still further.
V40 Deluxe
The V40 Deluxe is evolved from the Compact Series V40 The Duchess head, a unit esteemed enough to garner a Guitarist Magazine Gear Of The Year 2015 award.
Boasting a single versatile channel that kicks out tones from classic American cleans to ’60s British drive, and powered by two 6L6 tubes, the V40 is an all-valve affair.
It has high- and low-power modes, a hard-bypassable series effects loop, plus footswitchable valve- driven tremolo and spring reverb.
The reverb has controls for level and tone, enabling relatively darker or brighter toned reverbs. V40 Deluxe will be available in two formats: a 1 x 12 widebody combo with Celestion G12H-75 Creamback speaker, and also a head in a traditional wooden sleeve.
Victory V40 Deluxe specification
- Type: Single-channel all-valve 1x12 combo or head,with valve-driven spring reverb and tremolo
- Power: 2 x 6L6: 42 watts high power / 7 watts low power Size (mm): Combo: 598(w) x 453(h) x 250(d). Head as V130 Weight: Combo: 24kg Head: 12.5kg
- SRP pricing, Jan 2017: £Sterling / €Euro / $USD 1 x 12 Combo: £1,569 / €1,799 / $1,849
- Head: £1,249 / €1,439 / $1,449
Victory V130 The Super Countess
V130 The Super Countess is evolved from Victory's V30 The Countess model, which was the first of teh company's renowned Victory Compact Series head, designed in conjunction with Guthrie Govan as his ‘flying’ amp.
The Super Countess is Victory's all-new up-scaled, wooden-sleeve version, witha 100-watt 6L6 power section and four footswitchable modes, two per channel.
The high-headroom clean channel has footswitchable ‘clean’ and ‘crunch’ modes, the latter providing on-the-edge breakup tones to full-on classic rock drive.
The Overdrive channel has two voice settings; Voice II is the classic V30 OD sound, while Voice I is new and offers tighter bottom end and slightly lower gain. V130 The Super Countess also has an effects loop, making it, claims Victory, a "phenomenally versatile, powerful workhorse that’s super simple to use".
Victory V130 The Super Countess specification
- Type: Two-channel / four-mode all-valve head
- Power: 4 x 6L6: 100 watts high power / 30 watts low power Size (mm): 480(w) x 235(h) x 235(d)
- Weight: 16kg
- SRP pricing, Jan 2017: £Sterling / €Euro / $USD -Head: £1,329 / €1,529 / $1,499