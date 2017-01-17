NAMM 2017: Victory reveals two all-new amps

NAMM 2017: Victory Amps, the British firm with a fast-growing reputation for quality and tone, has revealed two new amps for 2017.

The company, founded in 2013 by ex-Cornford designer Martin Kidd has an impressive roster of endorsees, including Guthrie Govan and James Bay, and the two new amps, which are evolutions of existing models should see their reach increase still further.

V40 Deluxe

The V40 Deluxe is evolved from the Compact Series V40 The Duchess head, a unit esteemed enough to garner a Guitarist Magazine Gear Of The Year 2015 award.

Boasting a single versatile channel that kicks out tones from classic American cleans to ’60s British drive, and powered by two 6L6 tubes, the V40 is an all-valve affair.

It has high- and low-power modes, a hard-bypassable series effects loop, plus footswitchable valve- driven tremolo and spring reverb.

The reverb has controls for level and tone, enabling relatively darker or brighter toned reverbs. V40 Deluxe will be available in two formats: a 1 x 12 widebody combo with Celestion G12H-75 Creamback speaker, and also a head in a traditional wooden sleeve.

Victory V40 Deluxe specification