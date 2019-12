NAMM 2017: The Ibanez stand at this year's NAMM showcases the increasingly wide variety of finishes, products and price points on offer from the Japanese manufacturer.

From the Stabilo-Boss-esque Steve Vai JEM777 30th Anniversary Signature model to some stunning blue burst finishes and even a sneaky peek at a prototype Tosin Abasi Signature model, there is plenty to gawp at in the 2017 booth...

