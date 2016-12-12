NAMM 2017: Schecter unveils 28 guitars for 2017
Introduction
NAMM 2017: Schecter is never one to hold back in the new-year guitar stakes, and 2017's onslaught is no different.
Four new ranges are set to debut - the Sun Valley Super Shredders, Apocalypse Series, Standard Series and Banshee Extremes - while new TSH-1Bs, Solo 6Bs, Corsair Customs, Solo II Customs, PT Specials are also on the way, not to mention an acoustic or two.
As always, new artist models are among the line-up's highlights, including Abbath, DJ Ashba, Mark Gemini Thwaite, plus new acoustics from Synyster Gates and Robert Smith.
Read on for full specs on each of the new guitars, and hit up Schecter Guitars for more info.
Schecter E-1 FR S Special Edition
- Guitar Colors: Trans Purple Burst (TPB)
- Country of Origin: South Korea
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Set-Neck w/Ultra Access
- Body Material: Mahogany
- Top Material: Quilted Maple
- Top Contour: Flat Top
- Neck Material: Mahogany 3-pc w/ Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Rods
- Fretboard Material: Ebony
- Inlays: Mother of Pearl Blocks
- Binding: Carbon Fiber Multi-ply
- Side Dot Markers: Glow in the Dark
- Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
- Frets: 24 X-Jumbo Stainless Steel
- Fretboard Radius: 12”-16” Compound Radius
- Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
- Nut: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
- Nut Width: 1.625” (41.3mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: Schecter USA Apocalypse-VI
- Neck Pickup: Sustainiac
- Sustainiac OEM SYN
- Battery Compartment: 9-volt Clip-in Battery Compartment:
- Controls: Volume/Tone/3-Way (Pickup) Switch/2-Way On-Off Sustainiac Switch/3-Way Sustainiac Mode Switch (Fundamental-Mix-Harmonic)
- Hardware Color: Black
- Bridge: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
- Tuners: Grover Rotomatic 18:1
- Knobs: Grip Tip Speed Knob
Schecter Mark Thwaite Solo-II
- Guitar Colors: Ultra Violet (UV)
- Country of Origin: South Korea
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Set-Neck
- Body Material: Mahogany
- Top Material: Solid Maple
- Top Contour: Arched Top
- Neck Material: Mahogany 3-pc w/ Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Rods
- Fretboard Material: Rosewood
- Binding: Aged Crème Multi-ply
- Inlays: Mother of Pearl Blocks
- Scale: 24.75” (628mm)
- Frets: 22 X-Jumbo
- Fretboard Radius: 14” (355mm)
- Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
- Nut: Graph Tech XL Ivory Tusq
- Nut Width: 1.653” (42mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: Seymour Duncan JB SH-4B
- Neck Pickup: Seymour Duncan Alnico Pro II APH-1N
- Controls: Volume/Volume/Tone(Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
- Hardware Color: Gold
- Bridge: Bigsby Archtop B70 w/ Roller TonePros TOM TPFR – T3BT
- Tuners: Schecter Locking
- Knobs: Grip Tip Speed Knob
Schecter Banshee-6 Extreme
- Guitar Colors: Black Cherry Burst (BCHB)
- Country of Origin: Indonesia
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Bolt-on
- Body Material: Mahogany
- Top Material: Quilted Maple
- Top Contour: Flat Top
- Neck Material: Maple
- Fretboard Material: Rosewood
- Inlays: Pearloid & Abalone Vector
- Binding: Maple
- Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
- Neck Shape: Ultra Thin ‘C’
- Frets: 24 X-Jumbo
- Fretboard Radius: 16” (406mm)
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .748” (19mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .787” (20mm)
- Nut: Graph Tech XL Black Tusq
- Nut Width: 1.653” (42mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: Schecter Diamond Plus
- Middle Pickup: Schecter Diamond Single Coil
- Neck Pickup: Schecter Diamond Single Coil
- Controls: Volume/Tone (Push-Pull)/5-Way Switch
- Hardware Color: Black Chrome
- Bridge: Schecter Custom Hardtail w/ String Thru Body
- Tuners: Schecter
- Knobs: Metal Knurled w/ Set Screw
Schecter Banshee-6 FR Extreme
- Guitar Colors: Ocean Blue Burst (OBB)
- Country of Origin: Indonesia
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Bolt-on
- Body Material: Mahogany
- Top Material: Quilted Maple
- Top Contour: Flat Top
- Neck Material: Maple
- Fretboard Material: Rosewood
- Inlays: Pearloid & Abalone Vector
- Binding: Maple
- Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
- Neck Shape: Ultra Thin ‘C’
- Frets: 24 X-Jumbo
- Fretboard Radius: 16” (406mm)
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .748” (19mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .787” (20mm)
- Nut: Floyd Rose Special
- Nut Width: 1.625” (41.3mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: Schecter Diamond Plus
- Middle Pickup: Schecter Diamond Single Coil
- Neck Pickup: Schecter Diamond Single Coil
- Controls: Volume/Tone (Push-Pull)/5-Way Switch
- Hardware Color: Black Chrome
- Bridge: Floyd Rose Special 'Hot Rod' Locking Tremolo (Schecter Exclusive)
- Tuners: Schecter
- Knobs: Metal Knurled w/ Set Screw
Schecter Banshee-7 Extreme
- Guitar Colors: Charcoal Burst (CB)
- Country of Origin: Indonesia
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Bolt-on
- Body Material: Mahogany
- Top Material: Quilted Maple
- Top Contour: Flat Top
- Neck Material: Maple w/ Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Rods
- Fretboard Material: Rosewood
- Inlays: Pearloid & Abalone Vector
- Binding: Maple
- Scale: 26.5” (673mm)
- Neck Shape: Ultra Thin ‘C’
- Frets: 24 X-Jumbo
- Fretboard Radius: 16” (406mm)
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .748” (19mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .787” (20mm)
- Nut: Graph Tech XL Black Tusq
- Nut Width: 1.889” (48mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: Schecter Diamond Plus
- Middle Pickup: Schecter Diamond Single Coil
- Neck Pickup: Schecter Diamond Single Coil
- Controls: Volume/Tone (Push-Pull)/5-Way Switch
- Hardware Color: Black Chrome
- Bridge: Schecter Custom Hardtail w/ String Thru Body
- Tuners: Schecter
- Knobs: Metal Knurled w/ Set Screw
Schecter C-1 Apocalypse
- Guitar Colors: Rusty Grey (RG)
- Country of Origin: South Korea
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Set-Neck w/Ultra Access
- Body Material: Swamp Ash
- Top Contour: Arched Top
- Neck Material: Maple/Bubinga Multi-ply w/Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Rods
- Fretboard Material: Ebony
- Inlays: Mother of Pearl Triangle at 12th and 24th fret
- Binding: Black 1-ply
- Side Dot Markers: Glow In The Dark
- Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
- Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
- Frets: 24 X-Jumbo Stainless Steel
- Fretboard Radius: 12”-16” Compound Radius
- Nut: Graph Tech XL Black Tusq
- Nut Width: 1.653” (42mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: Schecter USA Apocalypse-VI
- Neck Pickup: Schecter USA Apocalypse-VI
- Controls: Volume/Volume/Tone(Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
- Hardware Color: Satin Black
- Bridge: Hipshot Hardtail (.125) w/ String Thru Body
- Tuners: Schecter Locking
- Knobs: Hipshot O-Ring
Schecter C-1 FR Apocalypse
- Guitar Colors: Rusty Grey (RG)
- Country of Origin: South Korea
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Set-Neck w/Ultra Access
- Body Material: Swamp Ash
- Top Contour: Arched Top
- Neck Material: Maple/Bubinga Multi-ply w/Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Rods
- Fretboard Material: Ebony
- Inlays: Mother of Pearl Triangle at 12th and 24th fret
- Binding: Black 1-ply
- Side Dot Markers: Glow In The Dark
- Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
- Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
- Frets: 24 X-Jumbo Stainless Steel
- Fretboard Radius: 12”-16” Compound Radius
- Nut: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
- Nut Width: 1.625” (41.3mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: Schecter USA Apocalypse-VI
- Neck Pickup: Schecter USA Apocalypse-VI
- Controls: Volume/Volume/Tone(Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
- Hardware Color: Satin Black
- Bridge: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
- Tuners: Grover
- Knobs: Hipshot O-Ring
Schecter C-1 FR S Apocalypse
- Guitar Colors: Rusty Grey (RG)
- Country of Origin: South Korea
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Set-Neck w/Ultra Access
- Body Material: Swamp Ash
- Top Contour: Arched Top
- Neck Material: Maple/Bubinga Multi-ply w/Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Rods
- Fretboard Material: Ebony
- Inlays: Mother of Pearl Triangle at 12th and 24th fret
- Binding: Black 1-ply
- Side Dot Markers: Glow In The Dark
- Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
- Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
- Frets: 24 X-Jumbo Stainless Steel
- Fretboard Radius: 12”-16” Compound Radius
- Nut: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
- Nut Width: 1.625” (41.3mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: Schecter USA Apocalypse-VI
- Neck Pickup: Sustainiac
- Sustainiac OEM SYN
- Battery Compartment: 9-volt Clip-in Battery Compartment:
- Controls: Volume/Tone/Intensity/3-Way (Pickup) Switch/2-Way On-Off Sustainiac Switch/3-Way Sustainiac Mode Switch (Fundamental-Mix-Harmonic)
- Hardware Color: Satin Black
- Bridge: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
- Tuners: Schecter Locking
- Knobs: Hipshot O-Ring
Schecter C-7 Apocalypse
- Guitar Colors: Rusty Grey (RG)
- Country of Origin: South Korea
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Set-Neck w/Ultra Access
- Body Material: Swamp Ash
- Top Contour: Arched Top
- Neck Material: Maple/Bubinga Multi-ply w/Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Rods
- Fretboard Material: Ebony
- Inlays: Mother of Pearl Triangle at 12th and 24th fret
- Binding: Black 1-ply
- Side Dot Markers: Glow In The Dark
- Scale: 26.5” (673mm)
- Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
- Frets: 24 X-Jumbo Stainless Steel
- Fretboard Radius: 12”-16” Compound Radius
- Nut: Graph Tech XL Black Tusq
- Nut Width: 1.889” (48mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: Schecter USA Apocalypse-VII
- Neck Pickup: Schecter USA Apocalypse-VII
- Controls: Volume/Volume/Tone(Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
- Hardware Color: Satin Black
- Bridge: Hipshot Hardtail (.125) w/ String Thru Body
- Tuners: Schecter Locking
- Knobs: Hipshot O-Ring
Schecter Corsair Custom
- Guitar Colors: Charcoal Burst Pearl (CBP)
- Country of Origin: South Korea
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Set-Neck
- Body Material: Maple
- Top Material: Flamed Maple
- Top Contour: Arched Top
- Neck Material: Mahogany 3-pc
- Fretboard Material: Rosewood
- Inlays: Mother of Pearl Blocks
- Binding: Black Multi-ply
- Scale: 24.75” (628mm)
- Frets: 22 Medium
- Fretboard Radius: 12” (305mm)
- Neck Shape: ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .826” (21mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .905” (23mm)
- Nut: Graph Tech XL Ivory Tusq
- Nut Width: 1.693" (43mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: Schecter USA Pasadena
- Neck Pickup: Schecter USA Pasadena
- Controls: 2 Volume/2 Tone(Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
- Hardware Color: Nickel
- Bridge: Bigsby Archtop B70 w/ Roller TonePros TOM TPFR – T3BT
- Tuners: Schecter Locking
- Knobs: Grip Tip Speed Knob
Schecter Deluxe Acoustic
- Guitar Colors: Satin See Thru Black (SSTBLK)
- Country of Origin: China
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: DoveTail Set-Neck
- Body Material: Mahogany
- Top Material: Spruce
- Top Contour: Flat Top
- Neck Material:
- Mahogany
- Fretboard Material: Rosewood
- Inlays: Mother of Pearl Dots
- Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
- Frets: 22 Medium
- Fretboard Radius: 16” (406mm)
- Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
- Nut: Bone
- Nut Width: 1.693" (43mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Hardware Color: Black Chrome
- Bridge: Rosewood with Bone Saddle & Graph Tech TUSQ Pins
- Tuners: Schecter
Schecter DJ Ashba
- Guitar Colors: Carbon Grey (CBG)
- Country of Origin: South Korea
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Bolt-on
- Body Material: Alder
- Top Contour: Flat Top
- Neck Material: Maple
- Fretboard Material: Ebony
- Inlays: Birds on a Wire
- Binding: Black 1-ply
- Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
- Frets: 22 X-Jumbo
- Fretboard Radius: 14” (355mm)
- Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
- Nut: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
- Nut Width: 1.625” (41.3mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: EMG 81
- Neck Pickup: Sustainiac
- Sustainiac Retrofit EMG w/Aux-2
- Battery Compartment: Double 9-volt Clip-in Battery Compartment:
- Controls: Volume/3-Way (Pickup) Switch/2-Way On-Off Sustainiac Switch/3-Way Sustainiac Mode Switch (Fundamental-Mix-Harmonic)
- Hardware Color: Black
- Bridge: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
- Tuners: Grover Rotomatic 18:1
- Knobs: Metal Knurled w/ Set Screw
Schecter E-1 Standard
- Guitar Colors: Honey Sunburst, Black Pearl
- Country of Origin: South Korea
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Set-Neck w/Ultra Access
- Body Material: Mahogany
- Top Material: Flamed Maple
- Top Contour: Flat Top
- Neck Material: Mahogany 3-pc
- Fretboard Material: Rosewood
- Inlays: Pearloid & Abalone Tempest Split Crown
- Binding: Creme 1-ply
- Scale: 24.75” (628mm)
- Neck Shape: ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .826” (21mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .905” (23mm)
- Frets: 22 X-Jumbo
- Fretboard Radius: 12” (305mm)
- Nut: Graph Tech XL Ivory Tusq
- Nut Width: 1.653” (42mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: Schecter Diamond Alnico Plus
- Neck Pickup: Schecter Diamond Alnico Plus
- Controls: Volume/Tone (Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
- Hardware Color: Chrome
- Bridge: TonePros T3BT TOM & T1Z Tailpiece
- Tuners: Grover
- Knobs: Grip Tip Speed Knob
Schecter Keith Merrow KM-7 FR S
- Guitar Colors: Lambo Blue (LBLU)
- Country of Origin: South Korea
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Set-Neck w/Ultra Access
- Body Material: Swamp Ash
- Top Contour: Arched Top
- Neck Material: Maple 3-pc w/ Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Rods
- Fretboard Material: Ebony
- Binding: Carbon Fiber 1-ply
- Side Dot Markers: Glow In The Dark
- Inlays: Blue Offset/Reverse Dots
- Scale: 26.5” (673mm)
- Frets: 24 X-Jumbo Stainless Steel
- Fretboard Radius: 12”-16” Compound Radius
- Neck Shape: Ultra Thin ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .748” (19mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .787” (20mm)
- Nut: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
- Nut Width: 1.874” (47.6mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: Seymour Duncan Nazgul
- Neck Pickup: Sustainiac
- Sustainiac OEM SYN
- Battery Compartment: 9-volt Clip-in Battery Compartment:
- Controls: Volume/3-Way (Pickup) Switch/2-Way On-Off Sustainiac Switch/3-Way Sustainiac Mode Switch (Fundamental-Mix-Harmonic)
- Hardware Color: Black
- Bridge: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
- Tuners: Grover
- Knobs: Metal Knurled w/ Set Screw
Schecter Keith Merrow KM-7 MK-II
- Guitar Colors: See-Thru Black Pearl
- Country of Origin: South Korea
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Neck-Thru w/Ultra Access
- Body Material: Swamp Ash
- Top Material: Flamed Maple
- Top Contour: Flat Top w/Bevel Edge
- Neck Material: Maple/Wenge 5-pc w/Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Rods
- Fretboard Material: Ebony
- Binding: Maple
- Side Dot Markers: Glow In The Dark w/Black Circle
- Inlays: Offset/Reverse Circles
- Scale: 26.5” (673mm)
- Frets: 24 X-Jumbo Stainless Steel
- Fretboard Radius: 12”-16” Compound Radius
- Neck Shape: Ultra Thin ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .748” (19mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .787” (20mm)
- Nut: Ernie Ball Compensated Nut
- Nut Width: 1.889” (48mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ Heel Access Spoke Wheel
- Bridge Pickup: Seymour Duncan Nazgul
- Neck Pickup: Seymour Duncan Sentient
- Controls: Volume (Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
- Hardware Color: Black
- Bridge: Hipshot Hardtail (.125) w/ String Thru Body
- Tuners: Schecter Locking
- Knobs: Hipshot O-Ring
Schecter Orleans Stage Acoustic
- Guitar Colors: Vampyre Red Burst Satin (VRBS)
- Country of Origin: China
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Set-Neck
- Body Material: Flamed Maple
- Top Material: Solid Spruce
- Neck Material: Maple
- Fretboard Material: Rosewood
- Binding: Abalone w/ BLK/WHT/BLK Multi-ply
- Inlays: Abalone Dots
- Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
- Frets: 20 Medium
- Fretboard Radius: 16” (406mm)
- Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
- Nut: Bone
- Nut Width: 1.693" (43mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: Fishman Sonicore Piezo
- Controls: Fishman Isys+ EQ (Volume/On-Board Tuner/Bass/Teble/Phase Switch)
- Hardware Color: Black Chrome
- Bridge: Rosewood with Bone Saddle & Graph Tech TUSQ Pins
- Tuners: Grover Rotomatic 18:1
Schecter Orleans Studio Acoustic
- Guitar Colors: Natural Satin (NS)
- Country of Origin: China
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Set-Neck
- Body Material: Mahogany
- Top Material: Solid Cedar
- Neck Material: Mahogany
- Fretboard Material: Rosewood
- Binding: Rosewood Multi-ply
- Inlays: Mother of Pearl Dots
- Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
- Frets: 20 Medium
- Fretboard Radius: 16” (406mm)
- Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
- Nut: Bone
- Nut Width: 1.693" (43mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: Fishman Sonicore Piezo
- Controls: Fishman Isys+ EQ (Volume/On-Board Tuner/Bass/Teble/Phase Switch)
- Hardware Color: Black Chrome
- Bridge: Rosewood with Bone Saddle & Graph Tech TUSQ Pins
- Tuners: Grover Rotomatic 18:1
Schecter Orleans Studio-12 Acoustic
- Guitar Colors: Satin See Thru Black (SSTBLK)
- Country of Origin: China
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Set-Neck
- Body Material: Mahogany
- Top Material: Solid Cedar
- Neck Material: Mahogany
- Fretboard Material: Rosewood
- Binding: Rosewood Multi-ply
- Inlays: Mother of Pearl Dots
- Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
- Frets: 20 Medium
- Fretboard Radius: 16” (406mm)
- Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
- Nut: Bone
- Nut Width: 1.889” (48mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: Fishman Sonicore Piezo
- Controls: Fishman Isys+ EQ (Volume/On-Board Tuner/Bass/Teble/Phase Switch)
- Hardware Color: Black Chrome
- Bridge: Rosewood with Bone Saddle & Graph Tech TUSQ Pins
- Tuners: Grover Rotomatic 18:1
Schecter PT Special
- Guitar Colors: Black Pearl (BLKP)
- Country of Origin: South Korea
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Bolt-on
- Body Material: Swamp Ash
- Top Contour: Flat Top
- Neck Material: Maple
- Fretboard Material: Rosewood
- Inlays: Mother of Pearl Dots
- Binding: Creme 1-ply
- Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
- Neck Shape: ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .826” (21mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .905” (23mm)
- Frets: 22 X-Jumbo
- Fretboard Radius: 12” (305mm)
- Nut: Graph Tech XL Ivory Tusq
- Nut Width: 1.653” (42mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: Schecter Diamond VT-1
- Neck Pickup:
- Schecter Diamond V-90
- Controls: Volume/Tone (Series-Parallel Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
- Hardware Color: Nickel
- Bridge: Vintage Ashtray with Staggered Brass Saddles
- Tuners: Grover Vintage
- Knobs: Metal Knurled w/ Set Screw
Schecter Ravendark V FR Abbath Signature
- Guitar Colors: Gloss Black w/Silver Pin Stripes
- Country of Origin: South Korea
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Set-Neck w/Ultra Access
- Body Material: Mahogany
- Top Contour: Flat Top w/Bevel Edge
- Neck Material: Maple 3-pc w/ Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Rods
- Fretboard Material: Ebony
- Inlays: Mother of Pearl RavenDark
- Binding: White 1-ply
- Side Dot Markers: Glow In The Dark
- Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
- Neck Shape: Ultra Thin ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .748” (19mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .787” (20mm)
- Frets: 24 X-Jumbo Stainless Steel
- Fretboard Radius: 12”-16” Compound Radius
- Nut: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
- Nut Width: 1.625” (41.3mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: EMG 57 F
- Neck Pickup: EMG 66
- Battery Compartment: 9-volt Clip-in Battery Compartment:
- Controls: Volume/Tone/3-Way Switch
- Hardware Color: Black
- Bridge: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
- Tuners: Grover Rotomatic 18:1
- Knobs: Metal Knurled w/ Set Screw
Schecter Robert Smith RS-1000 Busker Acoustic
- Guitar Colors: Gloss Black (BLK)
- Country of Origin: China
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Set-Neck
- Body Material: Mahogany
- Top Material: Solid Spruce
- Neck Material: Mahogany
- Fretboard Material: Rosewood
- Binding: White Multi-ply
- Inlays: Stars & Moon
- Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
- Frets: 21 Medium
- Fretboard Radius: 16” (406mm)
- Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
- Nut: Bone
- Nut Width: 1.693" (43mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Hardware Color: Chrome
- Bridge: Rosewood Acoustic
- Tuners: Grover Rotomatic 18:1
Schecter Robert Smith RS-1000 Stage Acoustic
- Guitar Colors: Gloss Black (BLK)
- Country of Origin: China
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Set-Neck
- Body Material: Mahogany
- Top Material: Solid Spruce
- Neck Material: Mahogany
- Fretboard Material: Rosewood
- Binding: White Multi-ply
- Inlays: Stars & Moon
- Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
- Frets: 21 Medium
- Fretboard Radius: 16” (406mm)
- Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
- Nut: Bone
- Nut Width: 1.693" (43mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: Fishman Acoustic Matrix
- Controls: Fishman Matrix Infinity EQ (Volume/Tone/Bass/Voicing Switch)
- Hardware Color: Chrome
- Bridge: Rosewood with Bone Saddle & Graph Tech TUSQ Pins
- Tuners: Grover Rotomatic 18:1
Schecter Robert Smith Ultracure-XII
- Guitar Colors: Vintage White (VWHT)
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Country of Origin: South Korea
- Construction: Set-Neck w/Ultra Access
- Body Material: Chambered Mahogany
- Top Contour: Flat Top w/Raised Center
- Neck Material: Maple 3-pc
- Fretboard Material: Rosewood
- Inlays: Mother of Pearl Blocks
- Side Dot Markers: Glow in the Dark
- Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
- Frets: 24 X-Jumbo
- Fretboard Radius: 14” (355mm)
- Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
- Nut Width: 1.771” (45mm)
- Nut: Graph Tech XL Black Tusq
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: Seymour Duncan '59 SH-1B
- Neck Pickup: Seymour Duncan '59 SH-1N
- Controls: Volume (Push-Pull)/Volume (Push-Pull)/ Master Volume/3-Way Switch
- Hardware Color: Chrome
- Bridge: Diamond Adjustable-12
- Tuners: Schecter Locking
- Knobs: Metal Knurled w/ Set Screw
Schecter Solo II Custom
- Guitar Colors: Trans Black Burst (TBB), Aged Black Satin (ABSN)
- Country of Origin: South Korea
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Set-Neck
- Body Material: Mahogany
- Top Material: Flamed Maple
- Top Contour: Arched Top
- Neck Material: Mahogany 3-pc
- Fretboard Material: Ebony
- Binding: White Multi-ply
- Inlays: Mother of Pearl Blocks
- Scale: 24.75” (628mm)
- Frets: 22 X-Jumbo
- Fretboard Radius: 12”-16” Compound Radius
- Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
- Nut: Ernie Ball Compensated Nut
- Nut Width: 1.653” (42mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: Schecter USA Pasadena Plus
- Neck Pickup: Schecter USA Pasadena
- Controls: Volume/Volume/Tone(Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
- Hardware Color: Chrome
- Bridge: TonePros T3BT TOM & T1Z Tailpiece
- Tuners: Schecter Locking
- Knobs: Grip Tip Speed Knob
Schecter Solo-6B
- Guitar Colors: Blue Sparkle (BLU S)
- Country of Origin: South Korea
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Set-Neck
- Body Material: Mahogany
- Top Contour: Arched Top
- Neck Material: Mahogany 3-pc
- Fretboard Material: Rosewood
- Inlays: Abalone & Pearloid Tempest Split Crowns
- Binding: White Multi-ply
- Scale: 24.75” (628mm)
- Frets: 22 X-Jumbo
- Fretboard Radius: 14” (355mm)
- Neck Shape: ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .826” (21mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .905” (23mm)
- Nut: Graph Tech XL Ivory Tusq
- Nut Width: 1.653” (42mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: Schecter Diamond Alnico Plus
- Neck Pickup: Schecter Diamond Alnico Plus
- Controls: Volume/Volume/Tone(Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
- Hardware Color: Chrome
- Bridge: Bigsby Flat Top B50 w/ Roller TonePros TOM TPFR – T3BT
- Tuners: Grover Rotomatic 18:1
- Knobs: Grip Tip Speed Knob
Schecter Solo-II Standard
- Guitar Colors: Black Pearl (BLKP), Faded Vintage Sunburst (FVSB)
- Country of Origin: South Korea
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Set-Neck
- Body Material: Mahogany
- Top Contour: Flat Top w/Bevel Edge
- Neck Material: Mahogany 3-pc
- Fretboard Material: Rosewood
- Inlays: Creme Dots
- Binding: Creme 1-ply
- Scale: 24.75” (628mm)
- Neck Shape: ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .826” (21mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .905” (23mm)
- Frets: 22 X-Jumbo
- Fretboard Radius: 12” (305mm)
- Nut: Graph Tech XL Ivory Tusq
- Nut Width: 1.653” (42mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
- Bridge Pickup: Schecter Diamond Alnico Plus
- Neck Pickup: Schecter Diamond Alnico Plus
- Controls: Volume/Volume/Tone(Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
- Hardware Color: Chrome
- Bridge: TonePros T3BT TOM & T1Z Tailpiece
- Tuners: Grover
- Knobs: Grip Tip Speed Knob
Schecter Sun Valley Super Shredder FR
- Guitar Colors: Sea Foam Green, Lambo Orange, Gloss White, Satin Black
- Country of Origin: South Korea
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Bolt-on
- Body Material: Mahogany
- Top Contour: Flat Top
- Neck Material: Maple
- Fretboard Material: Maple/rosewood (model-dependent)
- Inlays: Offset/Reverse Dots
- Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
- Frets: 24 X-Jumbo
- Fretboard Radius: 14” (355mm)
- Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
- Nut: Floyd Rose Special
- Nut Width: 1.625” (41.3mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ Heel Access Spoke Wheel
- Bridge Pickup: EMG Retro Active Super 77
- Neck Pickup: EMG Retro Active Fat 55
- Battery Compartment: 9-volt Clip-in Battery Compartment:
- Controls: Volume/Volume/3-Way Switch
- Hardware Color: Black
- Bridge: Floyd Rose Special 'Hot Rod' Locking Tremolo (Schecter Exclusive)
- Tuners: Schecter
- Knobs: Metal Knurled w/ Set Screw
Schecter Sun Valley Super Shredder FR S
- Guitar Colors: Gloss White, Satin Black
- Country of Origin: South Korea
- Dexterity: Right Handed
- Construction: Bolt-on
- Body Material: Mahogany
- Top Contour: Flat Top
- Neck Material: Maple
- Fretboard Material: Rosewood
- Inlays: Offset/Reverse Dots
- Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
- Frets: 24 X-Jumbo
- Fretboard Radius: 14” (355mm)
- Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
- Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
- Nut: Floyd Rose Special
- Nut Width: 1.625” (41.3mm)
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ Heel Access Spoke Wheel
- Bridge Pickup: EMG Retro Active Super 77
- Neck Pickup: Sustainiac
- Sustainiac OEM SYN
- Battery Compartment: Double 9-volt Clip-in Battery Compartment:
- Controls: Volume/Volume/3-Way (Pickup) Switch/2-Way On-Off Sustainiac Switch/3-Way Sustainiac Mode Switch (Fundamental-Mix-Harmonic)
- Hardware Color: Black
- Bridge: Floyd Rose Special 'Hot Rod' Locking Tremolo (Schecter Exclusive)
- Tuners: Schecter
- Knobs: Metal Knurled w/ Set Screw