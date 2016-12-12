NAMM 2017: Schecter unveils 28 guitars for 2017

NAMM 2017: Schecter is never one to hold back in the new-year guitar stakes, and 2017's onslaught is no different.

Four new ranges are set to debut - the Sun Valley Super Shredders, Apocalypse Series, Standard Series and Banshee Extremes - while new TSH-1Bs, Solo 6Bs, Corsair Customs, Solo II Customs, PT Specials are also on the way, not to mention an acoustic or two.

As always, new artist models are among the line-up's highlights, including Abbath, DJ Ashba, Mark Gemini Thwaite, plus new acoustics from Synyster Gates and Robert Smith.

Read on for full specs on each of the new guitars, and hit up Schecter Guitars for more info.