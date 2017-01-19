NAMM 2017: Laney launches recreations of Tony Iommi's original Black Sabbath amp and treble booster pedal

NAMM 2017: Of all the guitarists who have played through Laney amps, Black Sabbath riff lord Tony Iommi is surely the most iconic - and now, just in time for the band's final gigs, Laney has issued recreations of the guitar legend's original amp and treble booster rig, as used on the first Black Sabbath album.

Made under Laney's Black Country Customs banner, the LA100BL head and LA412 cab are hand-built, point-to-point wired reissues, with a hand-drilled turret board and original box frame-styled output transformer.

Like the originals, the control set comprises gain one, gain two, treble, middle, bass and presence.

Also integral to Tony's rig was his modified Rangemaster treble booster, something Laney has aimed to replicate with a signature pedal, the TI-Boost.

It offers expanded functionality over the original, with a drive and volume control, along with low and high frequencies, plus a mid switch.

RRP and availability details will be announced soon, but we do know the LA100BL, LA412 and TI-BOOST are supplied as a package and strictly limited to 50 sets globally.

Head over to Black Country Customs for more info.