NAMM 2017: Gretsch announces new Broadkaster, Nashville, Falcon and acoustic models

NAMM 2017: Gretsch has unveiled a raft of new guitars for 2017, including Broadkaster and Nashville center blocks, the Single-0 Parlor acoustic and a refreshed double cutaway Electromatic.

The highlights of the new additions come in the form of the new Players Edition Broadkaster models, repurposing an old Gretsch name to badge Gretsch's top-of-the-line center block guitars. These are all due to be equipped with the firm's new USA Full'Tron pickups.

Elsewhere, given the increasing popularity of Gretsch's acoustic line, it's not surprising to see the company continue to expand its offering on that side, with five new options, ranging from the G9511 Style 1 Single-0 Parlor to the Rancher Falcon Jumbo Cutaway electro-acoustic.

Browse the gallery to take a look at the press releases, prices and first images of all the new models.