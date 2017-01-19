NAMM 2017: Gretsch announces new Broadkaster, Nashville, Falcon and acoustic models
Introduction
NAMM 2017: Gretsch has unveiled a raft of new guitars for 2017, including Broadkaster and Nashville center blocks, the Single-0 Parlor acoustic and a refreshed double cutaway Electromatic.
The highlights of the new additions come in the form of the new Players Edition Broadkaster models, repurposing an old Gretsch name to badge Gretsch's top-of-the-line center block guitars. These are all due to be equipped with the firm's new USA Full'Tron pickups.
Elsewhere, given the increasing popularity of Gretsch's acoustic line, it's not surprising to see the company continue to expand its offering on that side, with five new options, ranging from the G9511 Style 1 Single-0 Parlor to the Rancher Falcon Jumbo Cutaway electro-acoustic.
Browse the gallery to take a look at the press releases, prices and first images of all the new models.
G6609 Players Edition Broadkaster® Center Block Double-Cut with V-Stoptail
PRESS RELEASE: The G6609 Players Edition Broadkaster® Center Block Double-Cut with V-Stoptail comes in handsome Black and Dark Cherry Stain finishes.
A pair of new U.S.-made Full’Tron™ pickups delivers full-spectrum sonic range with a growl unlike any other pickup, in addition to classic Gretsch chime, balance and brilliance with a dash of extra-mid concentration for powering through overdriven and distorted passages at full volume. The studded Adjusto-Matic™ bridge and Gretsch "V" stoptail deliver even greater sustain and tonal focus.
Premium features include lightweight chambered spruce center block, lower neck set for greater playing comfort, treble bleed circuit, “no-load” tone control, “Squeezebox” PIO capacitors and locking tuners.
G6609TFM Players Edition Broadkaster® Center Block Double-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby® and Flame Maple
PRESS RELEASE: The G6609TFM Players Edition Broadkaster® Center Block with String-Thru Bigsby® and Flame Maple features a stunning tiger flame maple body with a matching headstock in handsome Dark Cherry Stain and Bourbon Stain finishes.
A pair of new U.S.-made Full’Tron™ pickups delivers full-spectrum sonic range with a growl unlike any other pickup, in addition to classic Gretsch chime, balance and brilliance with a dash of extra-mid concentration for powering through overdriven and distorted passages at full volume.
Premium features include tiger flame maple top and body with lightweight chambered spruce center block, lower neck set for greater playing comfort, treble bleed circuit, “no-load” tone control, “Squeezebox” PIO capacitors, studded Adjusto-Matic™ bridge for pinpoint intonation, Bigsby® B7CP String-Thru vibrato tailpiece and locking tuners.
G6609TG Players Edition Broadkaster® Center Block Double-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby® and Gold Hardware
PRESS RELEASE: The G6609TG Players Edition Broadkaster® Center Block Double Cut with String-Thru Bigsby® and Gold Hardware features a double-cutaway body in handsome Cadillac Green and Vintage White finishes, both with gleaming gold hardware.
A pair of new U.S.-made Full’Tron™ pickups delivers full-spectrum sonic range with distinctive snarl, in addition to classic Gretsch chime, balance and brilliance with slightly more pronounced mid concentration that brings even more tonal muscle to full-volume playing with overdrive and distortion.
Premium features include lightweight chambered spruce center block, lower neck set for greater playing comfort, treble bleed circuit, “no-load” tone control, “Squeezebox” PIO capacitors, studded Adjusto-Matic™ bridge for pinpoint intonation, Bigsby® B7CP String-Thru vibrato tailpiece and locking tuners.
G6659TFM Players Edition Broadkaster® Jr. Center Block Single-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby® and Flame Maple
PRESS RELEASE: For big sound in a small package, the G6659TFM Players Edition Broadkaster® Jr. Center Block Single-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby® and Flame Maple features a slightly smaller single-cutaway body for greater comfort, tonal focus and feedback resistance, all in stunning tiger flame maple with a matching headstock.
A pair of new U.S.-made Full’Tron™ pickups delivers full-spectrum sonic range with a growl unlike any other pickup, in addition to classic Gretsch chime, balance and brilliance with a dash of extra-mid concentration for powering through overdriven and distorted passages at full volume.
Premium features include a 14” tiger flame maple body with lightweight chambered spruce center block, lower neck set for greater playing comfort, studded Adjusto-Matic™ bridge for pinpoint intonation, treble bleed circuit, “no-load” tone control, “Squeezebox” PIO capacitors, Bigsby® B7CP String-Thru vibrato tailpiece and locking tuners.
G6659TG Players Edition Broadkaster® Jr. Center Block Single-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby® and Gold Hardware
PRESS RELEASE: For big sound in a small package, the G6659TG Players Edition Broadkaster® Jr. Center Block with Bigsby® and Gold Hardware features a slightly smaller single-cutaway body for greater comfort, tonal focus and feedback resistance, all with a matching headstock and gleaming gold hardware.
A pair of new U.S.-made Full’Tron™ pickups delivers full-spectrum sonic range with a growl unlike any other pickup, in addition to classic Gretsch chime, balance and brilliance with a dash of extra-mid concentration for powering through overdriven and distorted passages at full volume.
Premium features include a 14” maple body with lightweight chambered spruce center block, gold hardware, lower neck set for greater playing comfort, studded Adjusto-Matic™ bridge for pinpoint intonation, treble bleed circuit, “no-load” tone control, “Squeezebox” PIO capacitors, Bigsby® B7GP String-Thru vibrato tailpiece and locking tuners.
G6620TFM Players Edition Nashville® Center Block Double-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby® and Flame Maple
PRESS RELEASE: For full-throttle Nashville class, the double-cutaway G6620TFM Players Edition Nashville®ßs Center Block with Bigsby® and Flame Maple nails it with the time-honored Gretsch model’s classic style.
That would include a beautiful tiger flame maple top, body and headstock finished in orange stain, with a chambered spruce center block that enhances body resonance for more organic tone and comfortably lighter weight.
Built to perform, its elegant features also include gold hardware, an ebony fingerboard and the classic Gretsch horseshoe headstock inlay. For sonic muscle and finesse, two High-Sensitive Filter’Tron™ pickups deliver authentic Gretsch power and articulation.
Other premium features include lower neck set for greater playing comfort, studded Adjusto-Matic™ bridge for pinpoint intonation, treble bleed circuit, “no-load” tone control, “Squeezebox” PIO capacitors, Bigsby® B7GP String-Thru vibrato tailpiece and locking tuners.
G6636T Players Edition Falcon™ Center Block Double-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby®
PRESS RELEASE: The G6636T Players Edition Falcon™ Center Block Double-Cut with String-Thru Bigsby® is an innovative new version of the venerable Falcon, with a slightly smaller 16” double-cutaway body and a chambered spruce center block that enhances body resonance for more organic tone and comfortably lighter weight.
Built to perform, it rocks dual High-Sensitive Filter’Tron™ pickups for authentic Gretsch power and articulation, and a host of other classic Falcon design elements.
Other premium features include gold pickguard, sparkle binding, vertical Gretsch headstock logo, lower neck set for greater playing comfort, studded Adjusto-Matic™ bridge for pinpoint intonation, treble bleed circuit, “no-load” tone control, “Squeezebox” PIO capacitors, Bigsby® B7GP String-Thru vibrato tailpiece and Grover® Imperial™ locking tuners.
G5622T Electromatic Center Block Double Cutaway with Bigsby®
PRESS RELEASE: The G5622T Electromatic Center Block Double Cutaway with Bigsby® features a chambered spruce center block for dynamic resonance, high gain power and lightweight comfort.
Also equipped with dual Super HiLo’Tron™ humbucking pickups that deliver bold, dynamic and articulate tone with enhanced sonic punch. Other features include master volume control with treble bleed circuit, Graph Tech® Nubone nut, Bigsby® B70 vibrato and smaller, late ‘50s bound headstock,
Available in Georgia Green, Vintage Orange, Walnut and Black.
G9511 Style 1 Single-0 "Parlor" Acoustic Guitar
PRESS RELEASE: The G9511 Style 1 Single-0 guitar delivers a pristine, yet intimate voice that is full and silky without the “boxy” or “tubby” overtones common in this body size.
Features include a solid Sitka spruce top with laminated mahogany back and sides, tapered solid spruce bracing, 12-fret, Single-0 construction, 1 ¾" unbleached bone nut and matching "wavy" saddle, 1800’s "thin" bridge with solid maple bridgeplate and vintage "short pearl diamond" inlays.
Available in an “Appalachia Cloudburst” finish.
G9521 Style 2 Triple-0 "Auditorium" Acoustic Guitar
PRESS RELEASE: True in sound and craft, the G9521 Style 2 Triple-0 slothead guitar rings clear with a quick, articulate note response and a crisp bass that is never “muddy.”
Perfect for the finger-style player, this model shines in balance while projecting a surprisingly strong tonal “throw.”
Features include a solid Sitka spruce top with laminated mahogany back and sides, prairie-inspired tapered solid spruce bracing, 12-fret, Triple-0 construction, 1 ¾" unbleached bone nut and matching "wavy" saddle, 1800’s "thin" bridge with solid maple bridgeplate and handmade all-wood early "Arts & Crafts" era marquetry.
Available in an “Appalachia Cloudburst” finish.
G9531 Style 3 Double-0 "Grand Concert" Acoustic Guitar
PRESS RELEASE: Dressed to impress given its stunning tortoise headcap with pearl logo and upgraded pearl inlay design, the G9531 Style 3 Double-0 model sounds out loud with a big, rich bass that is full and under control.
The high-end is very liquid; not too fast and folds into the tone with a nice, decaying bloom that seems to float through the room.
Features include a solid Sitka spruce top with laminated mahogany back and sides, prairie-inspired tapered solid spruce bracing, 12-fret, Double-0 construction, 1 ¾" unbleached bone nut and matching "wavy" saddle, 1800’s "thin" bridge with solid maple bridgeplate and handmade all-wood early "Arts & Crafts" era marquetry.
Available in an “Appalachia Cloudburst” finish.
G5021WPE Rancher™ Penguin™ Parlor Acoustic/Electric
PRESS RELEASE: Surely one of the most fabulous Gretsch birds ever to take flight, the G5021WPE Rancher™ Penguin™ Parlor Acoustic/Electric delivers classic Penguin style and appointments in a richly resonant parlor-size acoustic guitar.
The Fishman® Isys III pickup/preamp system provides a modern sonic complement to classic touches including a solid spruce top with scalloped "X"-bracing and maple back and sides, gold sparkle neck and body binding, Neo-Classic™ “thumbnail” fingerboard inlays, a gold plexi pickguard, “vertical wing” Gretsch headstock logo, and more.
Available in White.
G5022CBFE Rancher™ Falcon™ Jumbo Cutaway Acoustic/Electric
PRESS RELEASE: The G5022CBFE Rancher™ Falcon™ Jumbo Cutaway Acoustic/Electric offers full-bodied jumbo tone with full-on Gretsch Black Falcon regalia, gilded appointments and professional onboard electronics for peerless amplified tone.
Its jumbo cutaway body includes dazzling gold-sparkle binding on the top, back, sound hole, fingerboard and headstock. Other premium features include a solid spruce top with scalloped "X"-bracing and classic Rancher triangular sound hole, maple sides and arched back, maple neck, 21-fret rosewood fingerboard with Neo-Classic™ "thumbnail" inlays, "V"-shaped headstock with vertical winged "Gretsch" sparkle logo, compensated bridge with rosewood base, deluxe tuners, and gold-plated hardware.
The Fishman® Sonicore under-saddle pickup and Isys III preamp system provide great amplified performance and flexible sonic control, with volume, bass/middle/ treble controls, onboard tuner and battery life indicator.