NAMM 2017: Fender Custom Shop's Old Ironsides amps, featuring left over wood from building from the USS Constitution, set sail

NAMM 2017: Fender Custom Shop never, ever disappoints come NAMM time, and for 2017, the team has really pushed the boat out with two Old Ironsides amps,featuring salvaged, left over wood from when the legendary US naval vessel, the USS Constitution, was built.

After tracking down the pre-Civil War wood from a 2011 discovery at Boston's former Charlestown Naval Yard, Fender has put together the 26W Old Ironsides Pro and 5W Old Ironsides Champ valve amps, based on the '57 Pro and '57 Champ, but with several nautical touches.

As well as the oak cabinets, each amp has a distinctive dock-cleat handle, brass top panel, brass control knobs, brass hardware and a hand-rubbed oil finish.

Both amps feature hand-wired all-valve circuits, specially modified components and US-made speakers - the Big F reckons the wood imparts "pronounced sharpness and clarity to the sound of each amp", too.

The Old Ironsides Pro costs $20,000, while the Old Ironsides Champ will sell for $10,000. Obviously, there's only one of each, so you'd best get in there quick when they go on show at NAMM next week…