NAMM 2017: Boss unveils 40th anniversary DS-1, acoustic amps and compact expression pedal
Introduction
NAMM 2017: Effects firm Boss has announced four new products at this year's NAMM show, including a 40th anniversary edition of its famous DS-1 compact, a new expansion into acoustic amplification and a space saving expression pedal, the EV-30.
The limited edition DS-1 4A features a black body with gold features and will be available throughout 2017 only. Elswhere the EV-30 measures just 80mm x 192mm but offers dual expression outputs, meaning two devices can be connected to one expression pedal.
Finally, Boss is expanding an amp range that was previously exclusively rock focussed (with theWazaandKatana) into acoustic territory, with two brand new Acoustic Singer models.
Both the Acoustic Singer Live and Acoustic Singer Pro offer a portable bi-amp (i.e. both guitar and vocals) combo with built-in USB audio interface and effects, including a harmoniser for the vocal channel, which analyses the guitar input to generate harmony lines. The Singer Live is 60-watts and has a 6.5" speaker, whereas the Pro offers a larger 120-watts and 8" speaker.
BOSS DS-1 4A
PRESS RELEASE: To commemorate 40 years of BOSS pedal innovation, we’ve released a special version of the DS-1, featuring a black body with gold lettering, gold-capped knobs, and a vintage silver thumbscrew for the battery compartment. The pedal comes in a 40th anniversary box, and is only available during 2017.
Acoustic Singer Pro
PRESS RELEASE: The Acoustic Singer Pro takes the acoustic stage amp to new levels of sound quality and creative versatility, giving acoustic musicians everything they need to deliver inspiring and impactful live performances.
- Professional acoustic amplifier with premium sound and features
- 120–watt bi-amp design with custom-designed 8-inch woofer and dome tweeter
- Dual channels with discrete analog input electronics and three-band EQ
- Dedicated guitar channel with Acoustic Resonance to restore natural tone to stage guitars with piezo pickups
- Mic channel with phantom power and ¼-inch/XLR combo input for connecting a vocal/guitar microphone or second instrument source
- Chorus effect on guitar channel, delay/echo effect on mic channel, and independent reverb on both channels
- Harmony function automatically creates smooth and accurate vocal harmonies via real-time key/chord analysis of the guitar input
- Built-in looper for practicing, developing ideas, and enhancing live performances
- Independent anti-feedback controls on each channel
- Dual XLR DI jacks assignable to outputting individual channels (direct or post-effects) or both channels mixed together
- USB output for direct recording to a computer
- Control looper, harmony, and effects with optional footswitches
Acoustic Singer Live
PRESS RELEASE: Professional acoustic amplifier with premium sound and features, mic channel for vocals, automatic vocal harmonies and guitar channel with acoustic resonance and more.
- Professional acoustic amplifier with premium sound and features
- 60–watt bi-amp design with custom-designed 6.5-inch woofer and dome tweeter
- Dual channels with discrete analog input electronics and three-band EQ
- Dedicated guitar channel with Acoustic Resonance to restore natural tone to stage guitars with piezo pickups
- Mic channel with phantom power and ¼-inch/XLR combo input for connecting a vocal/guitar microphone or second instrument source
- Chorus effect on guitar channel, delay/echo effect on mic channel, and independent reverb on both channels
- Harmony function automatically creates smooth and accurate vocal harmonies via real-time key/chord analysis of the guitar input
- Built-in looper for practicing, developing ideas, and enhancing live performances
- Independent anti-feedback controls on each channel
- Dual XLR DI jacks assignable to outputting individual channels (direct or post-effects) or both channels mixed together
- USB output for direct recording to a computer
- Control looper, harmony, and effects with optional footswitches
EV-30 Expression pedal
PRESS RELEASE: A space-saving expression pedal perfectly suited for cramped pedalboards, while the die-cast aluminum chassis offers a rock-solid foundation and BOSS’s famous rugged reliability.
- Space-saving expression pedal with a rugged die-cast aluminum body
- Silky feel and smooth pivot for precise parameter control
- Isolated dual expression outputs for controlling two devices with one pedal
- Independent pedal range adjustment for each output
- Works with ¼-inch TRS expression inputs on stompbox pedals, multi-effects, keyboards, MIDI controllers, and more
- Polarity switch provides compatibility with most devices that support expression control
- Shares the same rugged, space-saving design of the FV-30H/L volume pedals and PW-3 wah
- Includes ¼-inch TRS (stereo) cable