NAMM 2017: Boss unveils 40th anniversary DS-1, acoustic amps and compact expression pedal

NAMM 2017: Effects firm Boss has announced four new products at this year's NAMM show, including a 40th anniversary edition of its famous DS-1 compact, a new expansion into acoustic amplification and a space saving expression pedal, the EV-30.

The limited edition DS-1 4A features a black body with gold features and will be available throughout 2017 only. Elswhere the EV-30 measures just 80mm x 192mm but offers dual expression outputs, meaning two devices can be connected to one expression pedal.

Finally, Boss is expanding an amp range that was previously exclusively rock focussed (with theWazaandKatana) into acoustic territory, with two brand new Acoustic Singer models.

Both the Acoustic Singer Live and Acoustic Singer Pro offer a portable bi-amp (i.e. both guitar and vocals) combo with built-in USB audio interface and effects, including a harmoniser for the vocal channel, which analyses the guitar input to generate harmony lines. The Singer Live is 60-watts and has a 6.5" speaker, whereas the Pro offers a larger 120-watts and 8" speaker.