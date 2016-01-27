NAMM 2016: Washburn unveils new Comfort and Apprentice Series acoustic guitars

PRESS RELEASE: The WCG20SCE is a Grand Auditorium style acoustic/electric guitar that features a book matched solid Sitka spruce top whose tone will improve with age, supported by Quarter Sawn Scalloped Sitka Spruce bracing, rosewood back and sides, a cutaway for superior upper fret access and premium Fishman 301T electronics for natural amplified acoustic tone.

Of course the unique feature of this model is the beveled mahogany binding on the lower bout that provides the comfort the series gets its name from by removing the harsh angle that would normally cut into your forearm. Other features are the mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard and matching rosewood capped headstock and bridge. Diecast tuners get and keep you in tune.

Comfort Series WCG25CE

The WCG25CE is a Grand Auditorium style acoustic/electric guitar with a venetian cutaway for superior upper fret access. A highlight of the Comfort Series is the beveled top at the lower bout and, in the case of the WCG25CE, the bevel becomes part of the beautiful mahogany binding.

The guitar features a Select Spruce top, rosewood back and sides, mahogany/maple bound body and headstock. The mahogany neck has a rosewood fingerboard devoid of inlays and in tandem with the mahogany bound rosewood bridge adds an aura of understated elegance. A maple/mahogany/maple strip splits the book matched rosewood back as well.

The rosewood capped headstock features a pearl inlaid Washburn logo and stylized W as well as Washburn branded gold die cast tuners. The gorgeous rosette is made of alternating maple and mahogany. The included Fishman 301T is an integrated tuner/under saddle pickup combo for versatile amplified tonal shaping.