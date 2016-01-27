NAMM 2016: Washburn unveils new Comfort and Apprentice Series acoustic guitars
Introduction
NAMM 2016: Joining the ranks of Washburn's NAMM debutants, the Heritage and Woodline Series, are four new Grand Auditorium acoustics - two a-piece for the brand's Apprentice and Comfort Series.
The Apprentices marry a Grand Auditorium body shape with rosewood, mahogany and flame maple tonewoods and include Barcus-Berry LX4 pickup system to handle plugin duties. Meanwhile the Comfort WCG20SCE features a book-matched spruce top and sister model the WCG25CE adds a Venetian cutaway.
Apprentice Series AG20CE
PRESS RELEASE: The AG20CE is a Grand Auditorium style acoustic featuring a cutaway and a custom Barcus-Berry LX4 pickup tuner system for superior acoustic tone when plugged in.
A select spruce top and rosewood back and sides provide tonal projection. The mahogany neck features a rosewood fingerboard with offset dot inlays and rosewood capped headstock with chrome diecast tuners. The LX4 features a 3 band eq plus presence and a built in tuner for fast accurate tuning. A hardshell case is included.
Apprentice Series AG40CE
PRESS RELEASE: The AG40CE is a Grand Auditorium style acoustic featuring a cutaway and a custom Barcus-Berry LX4 pickup tuner system for superior acoustic tone when plugged in.
A select spruce top and flame maple back and sides provide tonal projection. The mahogany neck features a rosewood fingerboard with offset dot inlays and flame maple capped headstock with chrome diecast tuners. The LX4 features a 3 band eq plus presence and a built in tuner for fast accurate tuning. A hardshell case is included.
Comfort Series WCG20SCE
PRESS RELEASE: The WCG20SCE is a Grand Auditorium style acoustic/electric guitar that features a book matched solid Sitka spruce top whose tone will improve with age, supported by Quarter Sawn Scalloped Sitka Spruce bracing, rosewood back and sides, a cutaway for superior upper fret access and premium Fishman 301T electronics for natural amplified acoustic tone.
Of course the unique feature of this model is the beveled mahogany binding on the lower bout that provides the comfort the series gets its name from by removing the harsh angle that would normally cut into your forearm. Other features are the mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard and matching rosewood capped headstock and bridge. Diecast tuners get and keep you in tune.
Comfort Series WCG25CE
The WCG25CE is a Grand Auditorium style acoustic/electric guitar with a venetian cutaway for superior upper fret access. A highlight of the Comfort Series is the beveled top at the lower bout and, in the case of the WCG25CE, the bevel becomes part of the beautiful mahogany binding.
The guitar features a Select Spruce top, rosewood back and sides, mahogany/maple bound body and headstock. The mahogany neck has a rosewood fingerboard devoid of inlays and in tandem with the mahogany bound rosewood bridge adds an aura of understated elegance. A maple/mahogany/maple strip splits the book matched rosewood back as well.
The rosewood capped headstock features a pearl inlaid Washburn logo and stylized W as well as Washburn branded gold die cast tuners. The gorgeous rosette is made of alternating maple and mahogany. The included Fishman 301T is an integrated tuner/under saddle pickup combo for versatile amplified tonal shaping.