NAMM 2016: Stone Deaf unleashes "game-changing" SD valve amps with digital control
Introduction
NAMM 2016: As well as five tasty new effects pedals, Manchester's Stone Deaf has launched a range of equally desirable valve amps, the British-voiced SD series, which offer full digital control and the ability to save presets, plus full MIDI integration.
The range starts with the SD8 eight-watt lunchbox-proportioned head and progresses up to the SD50 50-watter – all amps are 240/120V switchable, while a range of lightweight poplar cabs are also available (below).
Stone Deaf SD8 Head
The baby of the range, the SD8 is a pure Class A compact head, outputting eight watts via 12AX7 and EL84 valves.
Two channels are available via a push-button on gain control, while treble, mid and bass are adjustable using the push-button tone knob.
Up to 16 presets can be stored across four banks, accessed using the push-button volume control or controlled via MIDI, while the amp's tonal range covers clean to crunch and drive.
Features
- Pure Class A Single Ended
- 8 Watts RMS
- Light weight poplar cabinets available
- All analogue valve amplifier circuit with digital control of tone, volume and gain via a push of a button
- MIDI input
- 240 /120v Switchable
Stone Deaf SD30 Head
With switchable wattage (30 watts Class A/B or eight watts Class A) via 12AX7s and EL84s, the SD30 offers increased versatility over its baby brother.
In addition, players can assign each of the amp's channels with solid-state and valve-rectified functions and power scaling, as well as fixed bias and cathode bias.
What's more, there's digital spring reverb, MIDI control, a channel-assignable buffered effects loop and a whopping 32 presets across eight banks – tidy.
Features
- 30 Watts RMS Class A/B or 8 Watts RMS Class A
- Light weight poplar cabinets available
- All analogue valve amplifier circuit with digital control of reverb, tone, volume and gain via a push of a button
- MIDI input
- 240/ 120v Switchable
- Digital spring reverb
- Channel assignable Cathode Bias and Fixed Bias
- Channel assignable Solid State Rectifier or Valve Rectifier
- Channel assignable buffered effects loop with send and return volumes
Stone Deaf SD30 Combo 1x12
Spec-wise, the SD30 Combo mirrors the Head version, but adds a marine birch plywood or lightweight poplar cabinet and FX70 70-watt speaker.
Features
- 30 Watts RMS Class A/B or 8 Watts RMS Class A
- Combo including 1 x 12 inch FX70, 70w speaker
- Light weight poplar cabinets available
- All analogue valve amplifier circuit with digital control of reverb, tone, volume and gain via a push of a button
- MIDI input
- 240/ 120v Switchable
- Digital spring reverb
- Channel assignable Cathode Bias and Fixed Bias
- Channel assignable Solid State Rectifier or Valve Rectifier
- Channel assignable buffered effects loop with send and return volumes
Stone Deaf SD50 Head
The SD50 boasts a massive 50-watt Class A/B output from 12AX7 and 6l6GC valves, but like the SD30, is switchable down to eight watts Class A.
Other bonuses over its brethren include additional presence and resonance controls, but elsewhere it retains the same complement of 32 presets, digital spring reverb and MIDI control.
Features
- 50 Watts RMS Class A/B or 8 Watts RMS Class A
- Light weight poplar cabinets available
- All analogue valve amplifier circuit with digital control of reverb, tone, volume and gain settings via a push of a button
- MIDI input
- 240/ 120v Switchable
- Digital spring reverb
- Channel assignable Cathode Bias and Fixed Bias
- Channel assignable Solid State Rectifier or Valve Rectifier
- Channel assignable buffered effects loop with send and return volumes