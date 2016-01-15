NAMM 2016: Stone Deaf unleashes "game-changing" SD valve amps with digital control

NAMM 2016: As well as five tasty new effects pedals, Manchester's Stone Deaf has launched a range of equally desirable valve amps, the British-voiced SD series, which offer full digital control and the ability to save presets, plus full MIDI integration.

The range starts with the SD8 eight-watt lunchbox-proportioned head and progresses up to the SD50 50-watter – all amps are 240/120V switchable, while a range of lightweight poplar cabs are also available (below).

