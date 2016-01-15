NAMM 2016: Stone Deaf unveils five new guitar effects pedals

NAMM 2016: Manchester's Stone Deaf – famed for its PDF-1 parametric EQ stompbox among others – has revealed a host of new pedals due to hit this year.

Common among the stompers is true bypass relay switching, quality components and nine-volt power supply operation, not to mention some stunning graphics.

All of the pedals will be available from March/April – there are some tasty amps on the way, too…