NAMM 2016: Schecter celebrates 40th anniversary with 2016 guitar line-up

NAMM 2016: Back in 1976, David Schecter founded a repair shop that has gone on to become one of the biggest guitar companies in the world, and Schecter's 2016 guitar line-up celebrates 40 years in the business.

Among the 30 guitars unveiled, you'll find new twists on old favourites, fresh signature models for the Avenged Sevenfold boys and beyond (including a rare pair of acoustics), not to mention a wacky shape or two (thank you, Mr Jeff Loomis).

Prices are yet to be confirmed, but as soon as we have 'em, we'll let you know.