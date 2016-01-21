NAMM 2016: Marshall unveils 2525 Mini Jubilee guitar amps

NAMM 2016: When Marshall reissued the legendary JCM 25/50 Silver Jubilee as the 2555X last year, it answered the prayers of guitar players everywhere - and for 2016, the company has downsized the much-loved guitar amp into a 20-watt head and combo.

Featuring preamp circuitry taken from the original Silver Jubilee diagrams, the Mini Jubilee offers high/low output switching from 20 watts to five watts, while the combo utilises a single 12" Celestion G12M-25 Greenback speaker.

Elsewhere, the amps mirror their big brother, with a bass, middle and treble tone stack; presence; output master (footswitch/pull channel); plus lead master and input gain (pull rhythm clip), all via a complement of ECC83 and EL34 valves.

The 2525H head (£799) and 2525C combo (£939) are available now.