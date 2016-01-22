NAMM 2016: Line 6 drops new AMPLIFI, Firehawk amps and more
Intro - Firehawk 1500
NAMM 2016: Californian digital guitar and audio technology specialist Line 6 has come to NAMM armed with a stack of shiny new goodies.
Ranging from the Relay G10 guitar wireless system, touted as the world's easiest, to AMPLIFi 30, the latest addition to their practice/modeling amp range, through the flagship Firehawk 1500 stage amp, it's fair to characterise its offering as comprehensive. Flick through our gallery for shots and official details or for more info on all these products visit line6.com
Firehawk 1500 - 'The Ultimate Stage Amp'
PRESS RELEASE: Featuring award-winning tone, advanced editing control, and unmatched flexibility on stage, Firehawk™ 1500 is a 1500W/132dB SPL 6-speaker stage amp for guitarists who want great live tone, at any volume. Get true stereo sound—wet/dry/wet—and perfect tone replication from the 6-speaker amplification system.
Dial in amazing sounds with the largest collection of HD/XT amps, cabs and effects in the Line 6 family. Manage patches and presets using the Firehawk Remote app’s streamlined and modern graphic editing workflow. Or use Live Edit mode to quickly control individual parameters directly on Firehawk 1500. Plus, a wide range of I/O makes it easy to perform with acoustic guitars, traditional pedal boards, multi-effects and more.
AMPLIFi 30 - 'The World's Most Innovative Compact Amplifier'
PRESS RELEASE: AMPLIFi® 30 is a compact stereo modeling guitar amp that delivers the award-winning AMPLIFi experience in a convenient tabletop package.
Improve your skills and practice along with your favorite songs wirelessly via a unique 4-way Bluetooth® enabled stereo speaker system.
Access and play with a virtually unlimited selection of guitar tones in the cloud. Control every aspect of your sound and match tones from your music library with the intuitive AMPLIFi Remote app for iOS and Android™. And quickly record your favorite tones using your favorite DAW or multi-track recorder. AMPLIFi 30 is a compact and affordable amp that makes it easier and more fun than ever to practice, play and record.
Helix family - 'Real. Smart. Control'
PRESS RELEASE: Helix™ is a new kind of guitar processor: it’s not only a tour-grade multi-effect pedal that sounds and feels authentic, it’s also the most comprehensive master controller for guitar systems ever built.
Start by recreating the tones in your head with the new HX modeling engine - the new amps, cabs, mics, and effects will feel familiar to anyone who has ever spent time in the studio getting the best guitar sounds from both vintage and modern gear.
Have a pile of oddball pedals that you rely on for your personal sounds? No problem. Take advantage of the most comprehensive I/O and routing capabilities ever built into a multi-effect and easily integrate them into the Helix environment. Once connected, create custom setups and footswitch labels that make your external pedals feel like they’re all under the hood.
Whether you spend your time in the studio or on the stage, Helix is the next-generation guitar processor you’ve been waiting for.
FBV 3 - 'The Next Generation Foot Controller for Line 6 Amps'
PRESS RELEASE: FBV™ 3 is an advanced foot controller that gives you complete control over Firehawk™ 1500, AMPLIFi®, Spider®, and other Line 6 amps and effects.
Five FX footswitches with assignable color LEDs plus six single color footswitches help you easily keep track of your amps and effects at a glance.
Steel hardware and rugged metal casing mean FBV 3 can withstand some serious punishment on stage. And a single cable connects to your amp for power and communication, keeping your setup clean and simple. Unleash the full potential of your Line 6 gear with FBV 3.
Relay G10 - 'The easiest guitar wireless system ever'
PRESS RELEASE: Relay® G10 is the world’s easiest guitar wireless system. Just plug in your instrument and it works automatically—no additional setup required.
You’ll hear your tone in amazing detail thanks to pure 24-bit Relay digital wireless sound quality—the same technology that top pros use on stage.
The built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 8 hours of playing time, and sleep mode extends battery life to as much as 200 hours. When it’s time to recharge, simply plug the transmitter into the receiver. Relay G10 features a simple and intuitive design that makes going wireless as easy as using a cable.