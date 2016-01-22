NAMM 2016: Line 6 drops new AMPLIFI, Firehawk amps and more

NAMM 2016: Californian digital guitar and audio technology specialist Line 6 has come to NAMM armed with a stack of shiny new goodies.

Ranging from the Relay G10 guitar wireless system, touted as the world's easiest, to AMPLIFi 30, the latest addition to their practice/modeling amp range, through the flagship Firehawk 1500 stage amp, it's fair to characterise its offering as comprehensive. Flick through our gallery for shots and official details or for more info on all these products visit line6.com

Firehawk 1500 - 'The Ultimate Stage Amp'

PRESS RELEASE: Featuring award-winning tone, advanced editing control, and unmatched flexibility on stage, Firehawk™ 1500 is a 1500W/132dB SPL 6-speaker stage amp for guitarists who want great live tone, at any volume. Get true stereo sound—wet/dry/wet—and perfect tone replication from the 6-speaker amplification system.

Dial in amazing sounds with the largest collection of HD/XT amps, cabs and effects in the Line 6 family. Manage patches and presets using the Firehawk Remote app’s streamlined and modern graphic editing workflow. Or use Live Edit mode to quickly control individual parameters directly on Firehawk 1500. Plus, a wide range of I/O makes it easy to perform with acoustic guitars, traditional pedal boards, multi-effects and more.