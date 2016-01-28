NAMM 2016: Is Tone Shifter 3 really 'the world's first smart sound interface'?

NAMM 2016: Dubbed a 'smart sound interface' by its maker, Kickstarter project Tone Shifter 3 certainly looks like it could hit the spot. An iOS interface and MIDI controller with foot controls at a projected price of around $220 sounds like a good idea to us, so we'll be following its progress with interest.

Take a look at the pitch video and head over to the Tone Shifter 3 Kickstarter page to make up your own mind.

PRESS RELEASE: As millions of guitarists are using mobile music apps such as JamUp, Bias, AmpKit, all of them want one sound interface which can be used both in practicing and on the stage, suitable for all the iDevice (iphone, ipad, Mac) as well as MAC and Windows PC. As a 10-year electronic engineer and guitarist, Dr. Zuo couldn't find this product in the market. So he decided to make one.

Tone Shifter is excited to announce the world's first smart sound interface. This smart sound interface has combined MIDI controller so guitarist can switch tones by the foot switches with zero latency. By simply connecting to iDevice, MAC or Windows PC, you can use all the top-level guitar effects software. In addition, it is very compact and portable, the guitarist can easily put it in to the guitar bag.

As a sound interface, Tone Shifter 3 has 2-INPUT/4-OUTPUT including independent L&R inputs, independent L&R outputs and Hi-Fi headset output. Also it has independent input gain and output level control.

For the MIDI control, Tone Shifter 3 is designed with three useful switching modes (B/D/P mode). By using D mode, after long press A or D foot switch to select the previous or next BANK, the tone pitch will immediately jump to the destination BANK. In B mode, the tone pitch will not change when you are selecting the BANKs.

The tone switching only happens after selecting A /B /C /D in the destination BANK by foot switches again. In P mode, only the A and D foot switch is valid for changing the tone pitch by +1 or -1 which is very convenient to browse the whole sound library when you practice.

What's more, Tone Shifter 3 can be used as a standalone MIDI controller for most of the gears that with the MIDI-IN input. Even the AXE FX2 and Kemper Profiling Amps can be perfectly controlled by Tone Shifter 3.

Tone Shifter 3 smart sound interface can be device powered. In additional, the special designed power inputs Jack PW1/PW2 can be plugged by almost adapter from 7V to 18V regardless of AC or DC, +/-poles. That is also a firm guarantee of the reliability. You can't damage Tone Shifter 3 with an unselected power supply.

Tone Shifter 3 Smart Sound Interface has launched firstly in Kickstarter.com right now and then will be sold all over the world. Street price is $249/$220 for different accessories in package. For more info or to pre-order head over to the Tone Shifter 3 kickstarter page.