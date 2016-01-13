NAMM 2016: Gibson Memphis unveils 2016 electric guitar range

NAMM 2016: While Gibson's core USA range announcements can sometimes prove controversial, the Memphis division's new lines of hollowbodies and semi-hollows rarely provoke anything other than pure desire, and 2016 is no different.

Most notable among this year's 16-strong line-up are enhanced period-correct features on Historic models (hide glue, quarter sawn Adirondack bracing), plus improvements to Core models (titanium saddles, redesigned ES-335 neck profiles).

What's more, the guitar in the centre of the image above looks to be what Gibson has called "an entirely new jazz guitar"… but the company has yet to release a name or specs, so more on that as we have it.

