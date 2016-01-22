NAMM 2016: 4 simply beautiful guitars from Duesenberg, including official Soundgarden Alliance Series
Intro - Alliance Series Soundgarden Black Hole Sun
NAMM 2016: German luthier Duesenberg has brought some of the prettiest guitars imaginable to NAMM 2016, with none arguably more desirable than their collaboration with Soundgarden, the Alliance Series Soundgarden Black Hole Sun.
We think you'll agree that these are seriously photogenic instruments. Read on for more info or simply feast your eyes on Duesenberg's NAMM 2016 offering.
Alliance Series Soundgarden Black Hole Sun
PRESS RELEASE: We are honored to announce the new Duesenberg Alliance Series Guitar with Grammy Award-Winning band Soundgarden: Chris Cornell, Kim Thayil, Ben Sheperd and Matt Cameron.
From their early beginnings in the 1980s performing around Seattle Washington, Soundgarden was one of the instrumental bands in the creation of grunge and alternative rock. Crossing generational lines, for millions of fans worldwide, Soundgarden created a voice for the youth around the world.
We have incorporated the history of Soundgarden throughout this line, encompassing the symbols of their legendary past by celebrating their mark in music.
The graceful style of the Duesenberg Starplayer TV was the canvas in developing the Alliance Series Soundgarden Black Hole Sun. We chose Mother Of Pearl finish for this historic instrument as our vision of the Black Hole Sun with symbols from the Badmotorfinger production up to the Been Away Too Long record.
The guitar features a custom Duesenberg Diamond Deluxe Tremola with built in spark plug, as well as a spark plug inlay on the 12th fret, a custom decal between the pickups and unique volume and tone knobs. Additionally, there is also a 4-string bass version of the instrument.
The Alliance Series Soundgarden Black Hole Sun Series will be available as a limited run. First orders are expected to be shipped in Spring 2016.
Gran Majesto
PRESS RELEASE: Its 45mm sides and semi-hollow construction, featuring a solid centerblock, provide you with typical Duesenberg flexibility from clean to rock tones and even further.
Our new open style tuners allow for smooth tuning and weight reduction on the headstock and the new Phonico pickup line is love for both your ears and your eyes. Additionally, the Gran Majesto features twin F-Holes, a floating pickguard and our new 4-Way rotary switch which adds a new variation to the way we combine pickups.
The Gran Majesto will be available in two variations: The double cutaway version will come in a stunning Catalina Green and will be equipped with an aluminium stop-tailpiece. The single cutaway version will be available in a classic Vintage Burst sporting a Duesenberg Radiator Tremola.
The Gran Majesto Line can be ordered from beginning of February 2016 through any official Duesenberg retailer. First orders are expected to be shipped from late Summer 2016.
Gran Royale
PRESS RELEASE: The Gran Royale is the new big boy in our lineup. It features 60mm sides and a full hollow construction with soundpost for a real Rock‘n Roll attitude.
Twin F-Holes, a floating transparent pickguard and unique Duesenberg Wing inlays on the fretboard further build on that character. Our new 4-Way pickup selector is located at the lower cutaway and adds a new variation to the way we combine pickups.
The Gran Royale will be available in two variations: The double cutaway version will come in a deep high-gloss black and will be equipped with a trapeze stop-tailpiece. The single cutaway version will be available in a Vintage Orange featuring a Duesenberg Radiator Tremola.
The Gran Royale Line can be ordered from beginning of February 2016 through any official Duesenberg retailer. First orders are expected to be shipped from late Summer 2016.
Paloma
PRESS RELEASE: The Paloma is for those who seek ultimate flexibility. The three pickup layout featuring our Grand Vintage humbucker and two matched Duesenberg Singlecoils, Pearlito and AlnicoBlade, offer a wide variety of sounds for any situation.
The four pickup combinations are accessible through our new 4-Way rotary switch. All of that is topped off by our premium Radiator Tremola, deluxe Diamond fretboard inlays and a beautifully shaped body contour. It will be available in Red-Sparkle and Narvic Blue.
The Paloma can be ordered from February 2016 at any official Duesenberg retailer. First orders are expected to ship in late Summer 2016.