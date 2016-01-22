NAMM 2016: 4 simply beautiful guitars from Duesenberg, including official Soundgarden Alliance Series

NAMM 2016: German luthier Duesenberg has brought some of the prettiest guitars imaginable to NAMM 2016, with none arguably more desirable than their collaboration with Soundgarden, the Alliance Series Soundgarden Black Hole Sun.

We think you'll agree that these are seriously photogenic instruments. Read on for more info or simply feast your eyes on Duesenberg's NAMM 2016 offering.

Alliance Series Soundgarden Black Hole Sun

PRESS RELEASE: We are honored to announce the new Duesenberg Alliance Series Guitar with Grammy Award-Winning band Soundgarden: Chris Cornell, Kim Thayil, Ben Sheperd and Matt Cameron.

From their early beginnings in the 1980s performing around Seattle Washington, Soundgarden was one of the instrumental bands in the creation of grunge and alternative rock. Crossing generational lines, for millions of fans worldwide, Soundgarden created a voice for the youth around the world.

We have incorporated the history of Soundgarden throughout this line, encompassing the symbols of their legendary past by celebrating their mark in music.

The graceful style of the Duesenberg Starplayer TV was the canvas in developing the Alliance Series Soundgarden Black Hole Sun. We chose Mother Of Pearl finish for this historic instrument as our vision of the Black Hole Sun with symbols from the Badmotorfinger production up to the Been Away Too Long record.

The guitar features a custom Duesenberg Diamond Deluxe Tremola with built in spark plug, as well as a spark plug inlay on the 12th fret, a custom decal between the pickups and unique volume and tone knobs. Additionally, there is also a 4-string bass version of the instrument.

The Alliance Series Soundgarden Black Hole Sun Series will be available as a limited run. First orders are expected to be shipped in Spring 2016.