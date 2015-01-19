NAMM 2015: Washburn's new Woodcraft acoustic series

NAMM 2015: The venerable Chicago firm Washburn has announced details of 15 models, including an entirely new range of acoustics, the Woodcraft series, and three new Parlours complete with built in Fishman® Sonitone electronics.

WASHBURN PRESS RELEASE: Washburn Guitars is excited to announce the introduction of our new series of acoustic guitars, The Woodcraft Series. Striking features of this series are the exotic back and side woods of Zebrawood, Spalted Maple and Koa with matching headstocks, bridges and pickguards plus a maple fretboard on select models.

The new series is comprised of 12 models available as dreadnought or dreadnought cutaway w/electronics. Models with 0 in the model name designates a maple fretboard and 2 designates a rosewood fret board.

All guitars in the Woodcraft Series feature Solid Sitka Spruce tops, multi-lam binding, mahogany necks, diecast tuners, 25.5” scale, gloss finish and are equipped with DAddario® EXP-16 coated strings.

The WCSD30S/WCSD30SCE and WCSD32S/WCSD32SCE feature Zebrawood back, sides, bridge, headstock cap and pickguard. SCE models feature a cutaway for superb upper fret access and Fishman® Isys+ electronics for accurate amplified acoustic tone.

In the UK, the WCSD30S/WCSD32S are priced at £259 RRP inc VAT and the WCSD30SCE/WCSD32SCE at £319 RRP inc VAT.