NAMM 2015: Washburn's new Woodcraft acoustic series
Washburn Woodcraft WCSD30S
NAMM 2015: The venerable Chicago firm Washburn has announced details of 15 models, including an entirely new range of acoustics, the Woodcraft series, and three new Parlours complete with built in Fishman® Sonitone electronics.
Click through our gallery for more shots and info, or head over to the Washburn website.
WASHBURN PRESS RELEASE: Washburn Guitars is excited to announce the introduction of our new series of acoustic guitars, The Woodcraft Series. Striking features of this series are the exotic back and side woods of Zebrawood, Spalted Maple and Koa with matching headstocks, bridges and pickguards plus a maple fretboard on select models.
The new series is comprised of 12 models available as dreadnought or dreadnought cutaway w/electronics. Models with 0 in the model name designates a maple fretboard and 2 designates a rosewood fret board.
All guitars in the Woodcraft Series feature Solid Sitka Spruce tops, multi-lam binding, mahogany necks, diecast tuners, 25.5” scale, gloss finish and are equipped with DAddario® EXP-16 coated strings.
The WCSD30S/WCSD30SCE and WCSD32S/WCSD32SCE feature Zebrawood back, sides, bridge, headstock cap and pickguard. SCE models feature a cutaway for superb upper fret access and Fishman® Isys+ electronics for accurate amplified acoustic tone.
In the UK, the WCSD30S/WCSD32S are priced at £259 RRP inc VAT and the WCSD30SCE/WCSD32SCE at £319 RRP inc VAT.
Washburn WCSD42S
The WCSD40S/WCSD40SCE and WCSD42S/WCSD42SCE feature Spalted Maple back, sides, bridge, headstock cap and pickguard. SCE models feature a cutaway and Fishman® Isys+ electronics.
The WCSD40S/WCSD42S are priced at £299 RRP inc VAT and the WCSD40SCE/WCSD42SCE at £359 RRP inc VAT.
Washburn WCSD50S
The WCSD50S/WCSD50SCE and WCSD52S/WCSD52SCE feature Koa back, sides, bridge, headstock cap and pickguard. SCE models feature a cutaway and Fishman® Isys+ electronics.
The WCSD50S/WCSD52S are priced at £359 RRP inc VAT and the WCSD50SCE/WCSD52SCE at £409 RRP inc VAT.
Washburn WP26SENS
WASHBURN PARLOURS PRESS RELEASE:Washburn Guitars is pleased to announce the addition of 3 new Parlour sized guitars with built in Fishman® Sonitone electronics to its Parlour Series.
The new Parlours are based on existing acoustic only models.
All 3 Parlour guitars are 24.75” scale and feature a natural stain finish, solid cedar top supported by quarter sawn scalloped sitka spruce bracing, abalone rosette and standard Washburn rosewood bridge. The mahogany neck features a rosewood fingerboard with 44mm nut and gold open gear tuners.
These specs produce a nicely balanced tone perfect for fingerpicking and singer/song writers. The addition of Fishman® Sonitone electronics make these guitars ideal performance instruments.
The WP26SENS features beautiful rosewood back and sides with highly stylised pearl fingerboard inlays and is priced at £329 RRP inc VAT.
Washburn WP21SENS
The WP21SENS specs are identical to the WP26SENS with the exception of pearl dot inlays on the fingerboard. It is priced at £319 RRP inc VAT.
Washburn WP11SENS
The WP11SENS features mahogany back and sides for a slightly more focused, articulate tone and has pearl dot fingerboard inlays. It is priced at £279 RRP inc VAT.