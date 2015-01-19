NAMM 2015: Washburn Rover travel guitar with pickup debuts

Image 1 of 2 This is the first of Washburn's Rover travel line to get a pickup. This is the first of Washburn's Rover travel line to get a pickup. Image 2 of 2 Washburn Travel Rover

NAMM 2015: Washburn Guitars have augmented their decade-old rover line of travel guitars with the addition of the RO10R, the first to pack a pickup.

The microphone is placed inside the body under the bridge and accessed via an end pin jack.

Washburn claims the Rover line sounds better than similarly sized travel guitars because of its solid spruce top.All Rovers also feature a full size 24" scale. and come complete with a soft shell case, shoulder strap, instructional CD ROM, guitar strap and 3 picks.

The Washburn Rover RO10E is expected to be available in the UK around March 2015 at £189.