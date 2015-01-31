NAMM 2015: The best new mini pedals, amps and acoustics
Ibanez Tube Screamer Mini (£65)
NAMM 2015: A lot of the guitar gear launches with the biggest buzz around them at NAMM were downsized models. With pedalboard real estate at a premium for space-saving guitarists and a constant need for portability on the road and in the home studio, the demand from players for compact pedals, amps and acoustics has never been higher.
From the Ibanez Tune Screamer Mini to the Peavey 6505 MH; welcome to the wonderful world of mini.
Ibanez gives its iconic overdrive the mini treatment. And the company may have finally got tired of the likes of Mooer with its Green Mile overdrive, Joyo's Green Legend and Hotone's Grass pedal getting a little close to their original design.
Though it was tucked away on the Ibanez stand at NAMM, its price point and history with players is sure to go a long way towards making this pedal a popular choice.
Hotone Mojo Diamond amp head (£99)
The latest in Hotone's series of micro amp heads is inspired by Fender Tweeds and comes with a three-band EQ, gain control, FX loop and connection options for your MP3 player or computer.
The 5W Class AB head is designed primarily for those looking for a practice amp to deliver at low volumes.
Taylor Expression System Baby ES-B (£503)
Taylor were one of the first big brands to go small with acoustics, and now the US giant has updated many of its entry models with the Expression System 2 piezo system and onboard preamp. And the Baby is one of them.
The Expression System 2 uses three individually calibrated piezo sensors in an effort to produce a more accurate amplified sound. The ES-B preamp also features tone and volume controls with a digital tuner. So you now have absolutely no excuse for being out of tune at your next open mic appearance.
The Expression System 2 will be added across the Baby line that includes the three-quarter-size Dreadnought Baby Taylor, Baby Taylor Mahogany, Taylor Swift Baby Taylor and 15/16-scale Big Baby Taylor.
Electro-Harmonix Holy Grail Neo reverb (£TBC)
We get to see a lot of players' pedalboards here on Total Guitar, and EH-X's Nano version of its classic Holy Grail reverb is one that frequently pops up. The difference that this new Neo version brings to the table may initially seem subtle, but its one that may win round existing Grail fans and newcomers alike.
Instead of the modulated Flerb sound as a reverb option alonside the Nano's Spring and Hall, there's Plate on this Neo. A sound some users may find a lot more practical.
Peavey 6505 MH Mini Head (£TBC)
Peavey had two new mini heads at NAMM, the Classic 20 MH and this, the metal mini choice. We were certainly impressed by what we heard, but with the 6505's reputation that's not such a surprise.
The two channels share EQ and both, along with crunch, effects loop and reverb are footswitchable. There's an attenuator switch for 20, 5 or 1-watt output, with an Impedance switch for 18 or 8 ohm cabs.
Peavey's TSI Tube Monitoring Indicator will let you know if a tube needs replacing. For recording there's a Microphone Simulated Direct Interface (MSDI) with XLR and USB out too.
Martin Dreadnought Junior (£599)
While it's not 'mini' in the same way Taylor's popular GS Mini and Baby series of acoustics is, or indeed Martin's own Little model, this new shape from the oconic brand is a significant play towards the ever-growing acoustic market for younger players. And indeed anyone else looking for something more compact than the usual.
With solid sapele back and sides and a solid sitka spruce top, the 14-fret Junior feels substantial in the hands, despite its smaller body shape. It's also gig-ready with a Fishman Sonitone system.
Dunlop Cry Baby Mini (£89)
At just half the size of the original, the practial benefits of this diddy Dunlop for pedalboards are obvious. But what are the sacrifices? Well, only size it seems. Dunlop claim it has the full range voicing and sweep of the original, and of course, the fasel inductor and true-bypass switching.
So far it seems like good news all around, then.
