NAMM 2015: The best new mini pedals, amps and acoustics

NAMM 2015: A lot of the guitar gear launches with the biggest buzz around them at NAMM were downsized models. With pedalboard real estate at a premium for space-saving guitarists and a constant need for portability on the road and in the home studio, the demand from players for compact pedals, amps and acoustics has never been higher.

From the Ibanez Tune Screamer Mini to the Peavey 6505 MH; welcome to the wonderful world of mini.

Ibanez Tube Screamer Mini (£65)



Ibanez gives its iconic overdrive the mini treatment. And the company may have finally got tired of the likes of Mooer with its Green Mile overdrive, Joyo's Green Legend and Hotone's Grass pedal getting a little close to their original design.

Though it was tucked away on the Ibanez stand at NAMM, its price point and history with players is sure to go a long way towards making this pedal a popular choice.

