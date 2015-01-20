NAMM 2015: New colours, finishes and accessories from Vigier

NAMM 2015: French luthier Vigier has announced a new string dampener, an addition to its ZeroFret system, an electronics upgrade to its 'legendary' Excess Original four string and a slew of new finishes for existing models.

For more info and shots click through our gallery or head over to the Vigier website.

VIGIER PRESS RELEASE: This year, Vigier has set its sights on a common problem with tremolos - the dreaded ‘PING’ behind the nut. Our new string dampener, located after our Teflon nut removes this annoyance once and for all. In combination with the ZeroFret-S, the Teflon nut and our Flexretainer string retention system, it is the most refined system we have ever presented to guarantee tuning stability on our non-locking tremolo.