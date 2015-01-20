NAMM 2015: New colours, finishes and accessories from Vigier
String dampener
NAMM 2015: French luthier Vigier has announced a new string dampener, an addition to its ZeroFret system, an electronics upgrade to its 'legendary' Excess Original four string and a slew of new finishes for existing models.
For more info and shots click through our gallery or head over to the Vigier website.
VIGIER PRESS RELEASE: This year, Vigier has set its sights on a common problem with tremolos - the dreaded ‘PING’ behind the nut. Our new string dampener, located after our Teflon nut removes this annoyance once and for all. In combination with the ZeroFret-S, the Teflon nut and our Flexretainer string retention system, it is the most refined system we have ever presented to guarantee tuning stability on our non-locking tremolo.
ZeroFret-S
VIGIER PRESS RELEASE: 2015 is an exciting one for fans of our hardened Zero Fret system.
We proudly introduce the ZeroFret-S. Each string has its own segment, so you only have to replace a piece of the zero fret at a time.
After all, usually only one or two problem strings wear the zero fret and give players issues. Furthermore, replacing all six will be less expensive than replacing one of our traditional zero frets.
Excess Original upgraded
VIGIER PRESS RELEASE: Benedetti and Vigier have teamed up to finally give Excess players the peace and quiet they deserve.
The four string Excess Original is renowned for its growling single coil pickups and robust preamp. Now those same single coils are noise-free for more freedom in high volume/high gain situations.
Vigier, pioneers of carbon fibre, are also pioneers of bass electronics. As the first company to offer active electronics mounted to a printed board, for easier repair/replacement, we are proud to push the envelope in all phases of manufacture, playability and tone.
G.V. Rock in Revolution Green Matte
VIGIER PRESS RELEASE: Last year was the year of Mystery when it came to new colours from Vigier.
This year we’re shouting “Vive la révolution!” The “Revolution” series of colours available on the G.V. Rock are all new territory for Vigier. Revolution Green Matte is a mint green reminiscent of some vintage instruments, but with it’s own flavour.
The Revolution colours all accentuate the curves and cuts of the G.V. body style and the matte finish on the neck might be of interest to players who prefer to avoid glossy finished necks.
G.V. Rock in Revolution Red Matte
VIGIER PRESS RELEASE: Revolution Red Matte is a brilliant shade of red, featuring a scraped natural binding.
G.V. Rock in Black Matte
VIGIER PRESS RELEASE: The G.V. Rock gets a facelift in 2015 by way of some new exclusive matte finishes.
First up is Black Matte - a colour we’ve offered on many models in the past. However, this time around, we decided to class things up a little bit by giving the G.V. Rock a scraped natural binding. It’s a subtle hint at the beauty of the maple underneath.
G.V. Rock in Revolution Yellow Matte Limited Edition
VIGIER PRESS RELEASE: The final Revolution colour Vigier is set to unveil at NAMM is Revolution Yellow Matte featured on a Limited Edition G.V. Rock with black hardware.
Like all the Revolution colours, Revolution Yellow Matte hugs the lines of our G.V. bodies and accentuates the parts that make them stand out from the crowd.
The black hardware adds some hotrod flair and contrasts nicely with the eye searing yellow.
New Colour: Mysterious Red
VIGIER PRESS RELEASE: Mysterious Red is an even more striking addition to the line-up of ‘Mysterious’ colours offered by Vigier in 2015, shown here and at the NAMM show on an Excalibur Custom.
New Colour: Mysterious Black
VIGIER PRESS RELEASE: Following the success of 2014’s Mysterious Blue and Mysterious Green, Mysterious black adds a darkness that may have been missing from our maple topped guitars previously.
Shown here for the first time and at NAMM on an Excalibur Special, the subtle burst gives the instrument a certain je ne sais quoi…
New Colour: Clear Red Matte
VIGIER PRESS RELEASE: NAMM 2015 will see a crop of Matte-style finishes from Vigier, but Clear Red Matte may be the most intriguing.
In the past we’ve introduced Natural Alder Matte and Natural Maple Matte, but this is the company’s first foray into a clear colour matte finish.
The results are striking - you can still see the gorgeous wood beneath the popular hue of red used in the finish, shown here and at the NAMM show on a Roger Glover Signature Excess bass.
New Colour: Anti-Tobacco Matte
VIGIER PRESS RELEASE: Vigier is proud to introduce its first foray into the world of “Tobacco Bursts” with the Anti-Tobacco Matte finish.
A matte finish featuring an understated two tone burst, the name comes from our vision of a smoke free world.
We couldn’t name any product of ours after such a harmful and dangerous product so we took the opposite approach, shown here and at NAMM for the first time on an Excess Original 5 String.