NAMM 2015: mighty Magnatones

"The next one up from that is our Varsity, which is $1,799 but new this year is the Varsity with reverb.

"So we added all-tube, long-pan spring reverb and kept the circuit the same and the whole vibe of the amp - you know that Varsity is a fun, bouncy little thing and we didn't want to kill any of that character, so we managed to get it in there and it sounds really, really good.

"It's 15 watts and it has two EL84s. Everybody loves EL84s because they compress and they bounce back through the amplifier, through the cable. It also has the same 12-inch speaker that we've been using."