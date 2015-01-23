NAMM 2015: Line 6 unveils the Firehawk FX multi-effect guitar processor

NAMM 2015: Guitarists looking for a multi-guitar processor that combines a tonal library from over 200 legendary amps and effects, intuitive wireless editing and a remote app for iOS and Android might want to check out Line 6's new Firehawk FX multi-effect guitar processor, debuting at Winter NAMM.

From press release: "Firehawk FX combines so much of what Line 6 has learned in 20 years of developing groundbreaking multi-effects units," said Marcus Ryle, Chief Strategy Officer at Line 6. "With Firehawk FX, guitarists get intuitive wireless control, bulletproof build quality, and a collection of the best-sounding and most popular Line 6 amps and effects ever. It's like a greatest hits pedal that delivers legendary all-star performance along with incredible ease of use."

Firehawk FX is packed with over 200 amps and effects, giving guitarists powerful flexibility to create their own sound, or reproduce the tones of any recording. From warm vintage classics to high-gain powerhouses, the world's best amps—including 50 HD models—are included. Firehawk FX is also loaded with inspiring effects, including must- have stompboxes, rare studio effects, and stunning Line 6 originals.

The free Firehawk Remote app for iOS and Android* makes it easier than ever to create the perfect tone. Guitarists can craft elaborate signal chains, fine-tune hundreds of tone parameters, and connect with a massive online community of guitarists—all from their phone or tablet. The Line 6 cloud contains a vast library of tones covering dozens of genres and thousands of popular songs. Firehawk Remote lets guitarists create, save and recall an unlimited number of presets, so they can always access the tones they need.

Featuring 1/4" and Variax Digital (VDI) inputs, two outputs, FX loop, USB connectivity and ultra-low latency, Firehawk FX is an ideal guitar recording interface for PC, Mac and iOS**. Guitarists can quickly dial up the tones used on thousands of hit records, and record with hundreds of studio-quality amps and effects.

On stage, Firehawk FX combines powerful tone and intuitive wireless editing with a streamlined design that offers easy access to essential functions. Five footswitches with colored LED rings make it easy to change tones and switch effects on the fly. And the battle-ready construction is more than capable of withstanding the punishment of the road.

Firehawk FX ($629.99 MSRP) will be available in the first quarter of 2015. For more information and a full list of compatible devices, visit Line 6.