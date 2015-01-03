NAMM 2015: Ibanez announces 2015 guitar line-up
Ibanez JEM77P Steve Vai JEM Premium
After a storming 2014, Ibanez looks set to dominate 2015 judging from its latest line-up. In our gallery, you'll find high-end Roadcores, affordable Joe Satriani and Steve Vai models, the return of KISS man Paul Stanley, an eight-string single-cut, Mini Tube Screamer and, yes, a panther pickguard. Steady your wallets: this could get expensive…
Please note that all UK prices are a guide only, and actual prices may vary.
JEM77P Steve Vai JEM Premium
UK guide price: £1,059
- Blue Floral Pattern finish
- Wizard 5pc Maple/Walnut neck w/KTSTM TITANIUM rods
- American Basswood body
- Maple fretboard w/Tree of Life inlay
- Jumbo frets w/Premium fret edge treatment
- DiMarzioGravity StormTM (H) neck puickup
- DiMarzioEvolution(S) mid pickup
- DiMarzioGravity StormTM (H) bridge pickup
- Edge-Zero II tremolo bridge
- Cosmo black hardware
- Hardshell case included
Ibanez KOMRAD20RS Head (Korn)
- Red Splatter finish
- Wizard II-7 3pc Maple neck
- Basswood body
- Medium frets
- Rosewood fretboard
- DiMarzioPAF7 (H) neck pickup
- DiMarzioPAF7 (H) bridge pickup
- Fixed bridge
- Chrome hardware
- Factory Tuning: 1D, 2A, 3F, 4C, 5G, 6D, 7A
Ibanez FRM150 Paul Gilbert
- Transparent Red finish
- FRM 3pc Mahogany/Maple set-in neck - 628mm/24.75” scale
- Mahogany body
- Rosewood fretboard w/White dot inlay - Narrow & Tall frets
- DiMarzioAir ClassicTM DP190 (H) neck pickup - DiMarzioArea 67TM (S) mid pickup
- DiMarzioAir ClassicTM DP191 (H) bridge pickup
- Tight-Tune bridge/Tight-Tune tailpiece
- Gigbag included
Ibanez JS2450 Joe Satriani
- Made In Japan
- Muscle Car Purple finish
- Three-piece maple/bubinga neck
- Rosewood fretboard, with 24 frets
- Alder body
- DiMarzio Satch Track (H) neck pickup, DiMarzio Mo' Joe (H) bridge pickup
- Edge locking vibrato
- High-pass filter on volume pot, plus push/pull coil-tap for both pickups on tone pot
Ibanez JS140 Joe Satriani
- White finish
- JS 1pc Maple neck
- Basswood body
- Rosewood fretboard w/White dot inlay
- 24 medium frets
- Infinity RD (H) neck pickup
- Quantum (H) bridge pickup
- Coil-tap switch on tone control (push/pull)
- Edge-Zero II vibrato
- Chrome hardware
Ibanez PS120 Paul Stanley
- Black finish
- PS 3pc Mahogany set-in neck
- Mahogany body/Maple top
- Bound Ebony fretboard w/Acrylic & Abalone block inlay
- Medium frets
- Seymour Duncan'59 (H) neck pickup
- Seymour DuncanCustom 5TM (H) bridge pickup
- Full Tune III bridge/Quik Change III tailpiece
- Chrome hardware
- Gigbag included
Ibanez PS40 Paul Stanley
- Black finish
- PS Maple neck
- Poplar body
- Rosewood fretboard w/White dot inlay
- Medium frets
- Infinity R pickups
- Full Tune III bridge/tailpiece
- Chrome hardware
- Gigbag included
Ibanez AT10RP Andy Timmons Premium
- Classic White finish
- AT 1pc Maple neck w/KTSTM TITANIUM rods
- Alder body
- Rosewood fretboard w/White dot inlay
- Jumbo frets w/Premium fret edge treatment
- Graph Technut
- DiMarzioCruiserTM (H) neck pickup
- DiMarzioCruiserTM (H) mid pickup
- DiMarzio® AT-1TM (H) bridge pickup
- Wilkinson WV6-SB tremolo bridge
- Chrome hardware
- Hardshell case included
Ibanez JEMJR Steve Vai
- White finish
- Wizard III Maple neck
- Mahogany body
- Rosewood fretboard w/Tree of Life inlay
- Jumbo frets
- Quantum (H) neck pickup
- Quantum (S) mid pickup
- Quantum (H) bridge pickup
- Std. DL vibrato
- Cosmo Black hardware
Ibanez UV71P Universe Premium
- White finish
- Wizard-7 5pc Maple/Walnut neck w/KTSTM TITANIUM rods
- American Basswood body
- Rosewood fretboard w/Disappearing Pyramid inlay
- Jumbo frets w/Premium fret edge treatment
- DiMarzioBlazeTM (H) neck pickup
- DiMarzioBlazeTM (S) mid pickup
- DiMarzioBlazeTM (H) bridge pickup
- Edge-Zero II-7 tremolo bridge
- Cosmo black hardware
- Hardshell case included
Ibanez RG927WZCZ Exotic Premium with Ziricote top
- Natural Flat finish
- Wizard-7 5pc Wenge/Bubinga neck
- Ziricote top/American Basswood body
- Bound Rosewood fretboard w/Mother of Pearl off-set dot inlay
- Jumbo frets w/Premium fret edge treatment
- DiMarzioIBZ-7 (H) neck pickup
- DiMarzioIBZ-7 (H) bridge pickup
- Edge-Zero II-7 vibrato w/ZPS3Fe
- Cosmo black hardware
- Hardshell case included
Ibanez RG970WQMZ Quilt maple-topped RG Premium
- Blazing Dusk finish
- Wizard 5pc Wenge/Bubinga neck
- Quilted Maple top/American Basswood body
- Bound Rosewood fretboard w/Mother of Pearl off-set dot inlay
- Jumbo frets w/Premium fret edge treatment
- DiMarzio IBZ-N (H) neck pickup
- DiMarzio IBZ-S (S) mid pickup
- DiMarzio IBZ-B (H) bridge pickup
- Edge-Zero II tremolo bridge w/ZPS3Fe
- Cosmo black hardware
- Hardshell case included
Ibanez RG421EX Hardtail RG
- Black Flat finish
- Wizard III Maple neck
- Mahogany body
- Bound Rosewood fretboard w/White dot inlay
- Jumbo frets
- Quantum (H) neck pickup
- Quantum (H) bridge pickup
- Fixed bridge
- Black hardware
- Also available left-handed
Ibanez GRG121DX
- Starlight Blue Sunburst, Black Flat finishes
- GRG Maple neck
- Mahogany body
- Bound Rosewood fretboard w/Sharktooth inlay
- Jumbo frets
- IBZ6 (H) neck pickup
- IBZ6 (H) bridge pickup
- Fixed bridge
- Black hardware
Ibanez GRG121SP with Panther pickguard
- Black Night finish
- GRG Maple neck
- Poplar body
- Rosewood fretboard w/White dot inlay
- Jumbo frets
- Infinity R (H) neck pickup
- Infinity R (H) bridge pickup
- Fixed bridge
- Black hardware
Ibanez FR365
- Tri Fade Burst finish
- Wizard III Maple neck
- Mahogany body
- Rosewood fretboard w/Mother of Pearl dot inlay
- 24 jumbo frets
- Core Tone CS (S) neck pickup
- Core Tone CH (H) bridge pickup
- Fixed bridge
- Gold hardware
Ibanez RC1320 Prestige Roadcore
- Dark Brown Sunburst finish
- RC Maple neck
- Mahogany body
- Rosewood fretboard w/Acrylic block inlay
- Medium frets w/Prestige fret edge treatment
- Bone nut
- Seymour Duncan59 Model (H) neck pickups
- Seymour DuncanJB ModelTM (H) bridge pickups
- Coil-tap switch on tone control (push/pull)
- Sure Grip III knobs
- Tight-Tune bridge
- Chrome hardware
- GotohMagnum Lock machineheads
- Hardshell case included
Ibanez RC720 Premium Roadcore
- Charcoal Brown Flat finish
- RC 3pc Maple neck
- Rosewood top/back Mahogany body
- Rosewood fretboard w/White dot inlay
- Medium frets w/Premium fret edge treatment
- Core-Tone (H) neck pickup
- Core-Tone (H) bridge pickup
- Tight-Tune bridge
- Chrome hardware
- Hardshell case included
Ibanez ARZIR28 eight-string Iron Label
- Black finish
- ARZ 5pc Mahogany/Walnut set-in neck (smooth heel)
- 24 frets
- 686mm/27” scale
- Mahogany body
- Bound Rosewood fretboard w/Acrylic & Abalone block inlay
- Medium frets
- EMG808 (H) neck pickup
- EMG808 (H) bridge pickup
- Full Tune III bridge
- Cosmo black hardware
- Factory Tuning: 1D#, 2A#, 3F#, 4C#, 5G#, 6D#, 7A#, 8F
- String Gauge: .009/.011/.016/.024/.032/.042/.054/.065
Ibanez EKM10T Eric Krasno (Soulive)
- Wine Red finish
- EKM 3pc Mahogany/Maple set-in neck
- Flamed Maple top/back/sides
- Bound Ebony fretboard w/Acrylic & Abalone block inlay
- Medium frets w/Artstar fret edge treatment
- Bone nut
- Max body thickness: 2 5/8”
- Max body width at lower bout: 15 3/4”
- Super 58 (H) neck pickup
- Super 58 (H) bridge pickup
- ART-2 Roller bridge/VBS80 vintage vibrato
- Gold hardware
- Hardshell case included
Ibanez JSM10 John Scofield
- Vintage Yellow Sunburst finish
- JSM Sapele set-in neck
- Flamed Maple top/back/sides
- Bound Ebony fretboard w/Acrylic & Abalone block inlay
- Medium frets w/Artstar fret edge treatment
- Bone nut
- Max body thickness: 2 5/8”
- Max body width at lower bout: 15 3/4”
- Super 58 (H) neck pickup
- Super 58 (H) bridge pickup
- Tri-Sound switch for neck pickup
- ART-1 bridge/Quik Change III tailpiece
- Gold hardware
- Hardshell case included
Ibanez AM205 AM Artstar Prestige
- Antique Violin finish
- Artstar AM Mahogany set-in neck
- Burl Mahogany top/back/sides
- Bound Ebony fretboard w/Acrylic & Abalone block inlay
- Medium frets w/Prestige fret edge treatment
- Bone nut
- Max body thickness: 2 1/3”
- Max body width at lower bout: 13 8/9”
- Super 58 (H) neck pickup
- Super 58 (H) bridge pickup
- Gotoh 510BN bridge/GotohGE101A tailpiece
- Sure Grip knobs
- Gold hardware
- Hardshell case included
Ibanez SJ300 Artstar Solid Top
- Dark Violin Sunburst finish
- Artstar 5pc Maple/Walnut set-in neck
- Solid Spruce top/Flamed Maple back/sides
- Bound Ebony fretboard w/Acrylic & Abalone block inlay
- Medium frets w/Artstar fret edge treatment
- Flatwound strings
- Bone nut
- Max body thickness: 4 1/3”
- Max body width at lower bout: 16 1/2”
- Super 58 (H) neck pickup
- Super 58 (H) bridge pickup
- ART-W bridge/VT06S tailpiece
- Sure Grip knobs
- Gold hardware
- Hardshell case included
Ibanez SS300 Artstar Solid Top
- Dark Violin Sunburst finish
- Artstar 5pc Maple/Walnut set-in neck
- Solid Spruce top/Flamed Maple back/sides
- Bound Ebony fretboard w/Acrylic
- & Abalone block inlay
- Medium frets w/Artstar fret edge treatment
- Flatwound strings
- Bone nut
- Max body thickness: 4 1/3”
- Max body width at lower bout: 15”
- Super 58 (H) neck pickup
- Super 58 (H) bridge pickup
- ART-W bridge/VT06S tailpiece
- Sure Grip knobs
- Gold hardware
- Hardshell case included
Ibanez AM93 Artcore Expressionist
- Antique Yellow Sunburst finish
- Expressionist 3pc Mahogany/Maple set-in neck
- Quilted Maple top/back/sides
- Bound Rosewood fretboard w/Acrylic block inlay
- Medium frets
- Max body thickness: 2 5/8”
- Max body width at lower bout: 14 1/2”
- Super 58 (H) neck pickup
- Super 58 (H) bridge pickup
- ART-1 bridge/Quik Change III tailpiece
- Sure Grip knobs
- Gold hardware
Ibanez AG95 Artcore Expressionist
- Dark Brown Sunburst
- Expressionist 3pc Mahogany/Maple set-in neck
- Figured Bubinga top/back/sides
- Bound Rosewood fretboard w/Acrylic block inlay
- Medium frets
- Max body thickness: 3 5/8”
- Max body width at lower bout: 14 1/2”
- Super 58 (H) neck pickup
- Super 58 (H) bridge pickup
- ART-1 bridge/VT06 tailpiece
- Gold hardware
Ibanez Tube Screamer Mini
- Genuine Tube Screamer Circuit w/JRC4558 IC chip
- True Bypass
- Controls: Tone, Overdrive and Level