NAMM 2015: Ibanez announces 2015 guitar line-up

After a storming 2014, Ibanez looks set to dominate 2015 judging from its latest line-up. In our gallery, you'll find high-end Roadcores, affordable Joe Satriani and Steve Vai models, the return of KISS man Paul Stanley, an eight-string single-cut, Mini Tube Screamer and, yes, a panther pickguard. Steady your wallets: this could get expensive…

Please note that all UK prices are a guide only, and actual prices may vary.

JEM77P Steve Vai JEM Premium

UK guide price: £1,059