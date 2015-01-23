NAMM 2015 guitar diary: Retro re-imagined

NAMM 2015: The past exerts a hold on the world of guitars that's truly fascinating.

The very earliest solidbody electric guitar designs, such as Fender's Telecaster, are still deeply cool 60 years on and the hunger for authentic reissues is still strong.

But what's really interesting to see, walking around the NAMM exhibition halls this year, is an emerging trend for guitars that look and sound like vintage designs but are completely new.

Fender's Cabronita Especial, arguably, kicked the whole thing off back in 2009. Designed by the then-head of Fender's Custom Shop, Mike Eldred, the formula was simple but stunningly effective: take a dollop of Telecaster, add a pinch of vintage Gretsch, plus some vintage styling cues from the scuzzy but cool world of rat-rod custom motorbikes, and you get a guitar that has a cool vintage vibe but also a voice of its own, that's new and unique.