NAMM 2015: Gretsch's glorious hollow body stand - in pictures
Gretsch Brian Setzer 2-Tone Hot Rods
NAMM 2015: After the off-the-wall shred thrills of the Jackson/Charvel/EVH and ESP stands at this year's show it's nice to take in some more classically-stunning, traditional rock 'n' roll guitars - and few do that better than Gretsch.
Browse the gallery to see a selection of the hollow body beauties on display at this year's show, starting with this trio of Brian Setzer 2-Tone Hot Rods...
Gretsch G6120SH-2TBLK
MSRP $4,099
Brian Setzer 2-Tone Hot Rod with TV Jones pickups, Tuxedo Black with Bigsby.
Gretsch G6120SH-HBLU
MSRP $4,099
Brian Setzer 2-Tone Hot Rod with TV Jones pickups, Harbor Blue with Bigsby.
Gretsch G6120SH-RRED
MSRP $4,099
Brian Setzer 2-Tone Hot Rod with TV Jones pickups, Roman Red with Bigsby.
Gretsch G6120SH-HGRN
Brian Setzer 2-Tone Hot Rod with TV Jones pickups, Highland Green with Bigsby.
Gretsch G6120SH-TBLK
Brian Setzer Hot Rod with TV Jones pickups, Tuxedo Black with Bigsby.
Gretsch G6120SH-BLND
Brian Setzer Hot Rod with TV Jones pickups, Blonde with Bigsby.
Gretsch G6120SH-GSPK
Brian Setzer 2-Tone Hot Rod with TV Jones pickups, Green Sparkle with Bigsby.
Gretsch G6136SLBP
Brian Setzer Phoenix with TV Jones pickups, Black Phoenix, Lacquer with Bigsby.
Gretsch G6120SSL-OFLM
MSRP $4,899
Brian Setzer Nashville with TV Jones pickups, Tiger Flame Maple, Lacquer with Bigsby.
Gretsch G6120SSLVO
MSRP $4,899
Brian Setzer Nashville with TV Jones pickups, Vintage Orange Stain, Lacquer with Bigsby.
Gretsch G6122-12
Chet Atkins Country Gentleman 12-string, Amber.
Gretsch G6112TCB-JR
Center-Block Jr 2-Tone, Jaguar Tan and Copper Metallic with Bigsby.
Gretsch G5623
Electromatic Center-Block Bono Signature (RED), with case.
Gretsch G6120SSU-BK
Brian Setzer Nashville with TV Jones pickups, Black with Bigsby.
Gretsch G6120SSU-LH
MSRP $4,899
Brian Setzer Nashville with TV Jones pickups, Tiger Flame Maple, left-handed.
Gretsch G6120SSU-OFLM
MSRP $4,599
Brian Setzer Nashville with TV Jones pickups, Tiger Flame Maple with Bigsby.