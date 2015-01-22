NAMM 2015: Fender announces 'Shawbucker' HSS Strats

Image 1 of 2 Fender American Deluxe HSS Shawbucker Fender American Deluxe HSS Shawbucker Image 2 of 2 Fender American Standard HSS Shawbucker Fender American Standard HSS Shawbucker

NAMM 2015: We're putting this one in the 'smaller but cooler' category of Fender's monster list of NAMM announcements. The US guitar giant's teamed-up with acclaimed pickup maker Tim Shaw to load two of it's American HSS Strats with 'Shawbucker' humbuckers.

Tim Shaw is known for his work on recreating Gibson's much-venerated PAF pickups and is considered something of an expert in the humbucker world. Never one to miss an opportunity, Fender has now brought Shaw onboard to create its new Shawbucker bridge pickup and the upgrade is available on both the American Standard HSS and American Deluxe HSS Stratocasters. Check out the full press release below.

FENDER AMERICAN DELUXE STRATOCASTER SHAWBUCKER PRESS RELEASE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (January 22, 2015) - Fender is proud to announce the release of two guitars featuring the new Tim Shaw "Shawbucker" humbucking pickups, the American Deluxe Stratocaster® HSS Shawbucker and American Standard Stratocaster HSS Shawbucker guitars.

Introducing the American Deluxe Stratocaster HSS Shawbucker. For the purest and most powerful HSS sound, we enlisted acclaimed humbucking pickup guru Tim Shaw to create a brand-new bridge pickup of unrivaled tone and quality.

Shaw's expertise dates far back to his work with the first and biggest names in the history of humbucking pickup design, and the result of his efforts—the "Shawbucker" humbucking pickup—is an electrifying new landmark in Fender pickup design.

Its forceful Shawbucker bridge pickup is complemented by N3 Noiseless™ single-coil neck and middle pickups for classically brilliant sparkle, and with all the other great American Deluxe Stratocaster HSS features players already love, it's a truly phenomenal new Strat® experience.

Shaw's handiwork makes the American Standard Stratocaster HSS Shawbucker a formidable new instrument for guitarists who want the ultimate in modern humbucking tone.

The model is made even more forceful by the added innovation of a dual 250K/500K volume potentiometer, which optimizes the tonality of each pickup switch setting by automatically running the Shawbucker bridge pickup at 500K for greater openness and brilliance, while the neck and middle pickups run at 250K for spine-tingling single-coil sparkle.

Along with all the other great American Standard Stratocaster HSS features players already love, it's a truly phenomenal new Strat experience.

For more information, go to www.fender.com.