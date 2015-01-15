NAMM 2015: ESP unveils new LTD 600 and 200 Series signature models
LTD Willie Adler WA-600
NAMM 2015: Lamb Of God's Will Adler is a longterm ESP/LTD endorsee, and his latest signature model sees last year's Warbird made available for LTD's entry-level 200 Series.
The battered Eclipse features the same Warbird graphic and distressed finish, but includes ESP pickups. Also penciled in for release at NAMM is a WA-200 finished in White Camo.
LTD Javier Reyes JR-608QM
Animals As Leaders guitarist, Javier Reyes is a new addition to the ESP artist roster.
His signature JR-608 8-string has a 27" scale length, thru-neck and Javier's signature DiMarzio is available in two versions; the standard JR-608, or the JR-608QM (pictured), with a 200 Series 208 model to be released next week at NAMM.
LTD Gary Holt GH-600
Exodus/Slayer guitarist, Gary Holt, is another new addition to the ESP artist roster.
His GH-600 Eclipse model comes in a gloss black finish with red binding, and red-covered EMG pickups.
Other features include a Floyd Rose vibrato, and master vol/tone controls. LTD will also be announcing the entry-level GH-200EC at NAMM.