NAMM 2015: ESP unveils new LTD 600 and 200 Series signature models

NAMM 2015: Lamb Of God's Will Adler is a longterm ESP/LTD endorsee, and his latest signature model sees last year's Warbird made available for LTD's entry-level 200 Series.

The battered Eclipse features the same Warbird graphic and distressed finish, but includes ESP pickups. Also penciled in for release at NAMM is a WA-200 finished in White Camo.