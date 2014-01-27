NAMM 2014: Yamaha booth in pictures - basses
NAMM 2014: Yamaha booth in pictures - basses
NAMM 2014: Yamaha introduced some impressive new models to its TRBX line of electric basses. All of the instruments combining advanced design, precision engineering and time-honored craftmanship, allowing for instruments offer easy playability, comfortable body shapes and road-ready durability.
Let's take a look at the new models.
TRBX505 TBN
Solid mahogany body, sculpted body design for comfort and weight balance, maple/mahogany bolt-on neck (5-ply), rosewood fingerboard, H5 Alnico V magnet pickups, master volume, pickup balance, 3-band active EQ controls, active/passive switch, rear battery alert LED.
TRBX304 CAR
Solid mahogany body, sculpted body design for comfort and weight balance, maple/mahogany bolt-on neck (5-ply), rosewood fingerboard, M3 ceramic magnet pickups with thumb rests, master volume, pickup balance, 2-band active EQ controls, 5-position performance EQ switch.
TRBX305 BL
Solid mahogany body, sculpted body design for comfort and weight balance, maple/mahogany bolt-on neck (5-ply), rosewood fingerboard, M3 ceramic magnet pickups with thumb rests, master volume, pickup balance, 2-band active EQ controls, 5-position performance EQ switch.
TRBX174 DBM
Alder body, maple bolt-on neck, split-coil and straight-coil pickups.
TRBX505 TWH
Solid mahogany body, sculpted body design for comfort and weight balance, maple/mahogany bolt-on neck (5-ply), rosewood fingerboard, H5 Alnico V magnet pickups, master volume, pickup balance, 3-band active EQ controls, active/passive switch, rear battery alert LED.