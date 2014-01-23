NAMM 2014: Warwick announces LW Series speaker cabinets
Introduction
NAMM 2014: Bass firm Warwick has debuted a host of new speaker cabinets, dubbed the LW Series, designed to partner with its recent LWA amplifier.
There are four new cabinet designs, each of which can be loaded with your choice of Warwick or Celestion speakers, so there are technically eight new model numbers (the Celestion options being denoted by a CE).
The range starts with the portable twin eight-inch, 200-watt W CA 208 LW and runs up to the 500-watt 15" speaker of the W CA 115 LW CE. The latter can be combined with the four-speaker W CA 408 LW CE for a whopping 1000-watts of power, which should handle most gigging situations you might encounter.
Click through the gallery to check out the individual specs for each new cabinet.
W CA 208 LW
- 2 x 8" Warwick WPB 12/8 Speaker
- Impedance 8 Ω
- 4" Warwick WBH 4/8 High Frequency "bullet" type horn
- 2 Dual purpose 1/4" jack and coaxial, lockable connectors
- Rugged metal grille
- 200 Watts, 8 Ohm
- Sensitivity: 97 dB
- Resonant frequency: 59 Hz
- Frequency Range: 100 Hz - 20 kHz
- Dimensions (W/H/D): 520 x 400 x 370 mm (20.5 x 15.8 x 14.6")
- Weight: 17,7 kg (39 lb)
W CA 208 LW CE
- 2 x 8" Celestion Speaker
- Impedance 8 Ω
- 1" Celestion neodymium compression HF driver
- 2 Dual purpose 1/4" jack and coaxial, lockable connectors
- High Frequency Attenuation Control
- Rugged metal grille
- 300 Watts
- Sensitivity: 97 dB
- Resonant frequency: 45 Hz
- Frequency Range: 100 Hz - 20 kHz
- Dimensions (W/H/D): 520 x 400 x 370 mm (20.5 x 15.8 x 14.6")
- Weight: 16,2 kg (35.7 lb)
W CA 408 LW
- 4 x 8" Warwick WPB 8/4 speakers
- Impedance 8 Ω
- 4" Warwick WBH 4/8 High Frequency "bullet" type horn
- 2 Dual purpose 1/4" jack and coaxial, lockable connectors
- High Frequency Attenuation Control
- Rugged metal grille
- 400 Watts
- Sensitivity: 94 dB
- Resonant frequency: 78 Hz
- Frequency range: 70 Hz - 20 kHz
- Dimensions (W/H/D): 520 x 540 x 400 mm (20.5 x 21 x 16")
- Weight: 22 kg (48.5 lb)
W CA 408 LW CE
- 4 x 8" Celestion speakers
- Impedance 8 Ω
- 1" Celestion neodymium compression HF driver
- 2 Dual purpose 1/4" jack and coaxial, lockable connectors
- High Frequency Attenuation Control
- Rugged metal grille
- 600 Watts
- Sensitivity: 94 dB
- Resonant frequency: 68 Hz
- Frequency range: 65 Hz - 20 kHz
- Dimensions (W/H/D): 520 x 540 x 400 mm (20.5 x 21 x 16")
- Weight: 22 kg (48.5 lb)
W CA 112 LW
- 1 x 12" Warwick WPB 12/8 Speaker
- Impedance 8 Ω
- 4" Warwick WBH 4/8 High Frequency "bullet" type horn
- 2 Dual purpose 1/4" jack and coaxial, lockable connectors
- Rugged metal grille
- 300 Watts
- Sensitivity: 97 dB
- Resonant frequency: 59 Hz
- Frequency range: 70 Hz - 20 kHz
- Dimensions (W/H/D): 520 x 540 x 400 mm (20.5 x 21 x 16")
- Weight: 17 kg (37.5 lb)
W CA 112 LW CE
- 1 x 12" Celestion speaker
- Impedance 8 Ω
- 1" Celestion neodymium compression HF driver
- 2 Dual purpose 1/4" jack and coaxial, lockable connectors
- Rugged metal grille
- 500 Watts
- Sensitivity: 97 dB
- Resonant frequency: 45 Hz
- Frequency range: 65 Hz - 20 kHz
- Dimensions (W/H/D): 520 x 540 x 400 mm (20.5 x 21 x 16")
- Weight: 17,5 kg (38.5 lb)
W CA 115 LW
- 1 x 15" Warwick WPB 12/8 Speaker
- Impedance 8 Ω
- 4" Warwick WBH 4/8 High Frequency "bullet" type horn
- 2 Dual purpose 1/4" jack and coaxial, lockable connectors
- Rugged metal grille
- 300 Watts
- Sensitivity: 97 dB
- Resonant frequency: 59 Hz
- Frequency range: 50 Hz - 20 kHz
- Dimensions (W/H/D): 520 x 500 x 560 mm (20.5 x 19.7 x 22.1")
- Weight: 18,5 kg (40.8 lb)
W CA 115 LW CE
- 1 x 15" Celestion speaker
- Impedance 8 Ω
- 1" Celestion neodymium compression HF driver
- 2 Dual purpose 1/4" jack and coaxial, lockable connectors
- Rugged metal grille
- 500 Watts
- Sensitivity: 97 dB
- Resonant frequency: 45 Hz
- Frequency range: 50 Hz - 20 kHz
- Dimensions (W/H/D): 520 x 500 x 560 mm (20.5 x 19.7 x 22.1")
- Weight: 17,2 kg (37.9 lb)