NAMM 2014: Warwick announces LW Series speaker cabinets

NAMM 2014: Bass firm Warwick has debuted a host of new speaker cabinets, dubbed the LW Series, designed to partner with its recent LWA amplifier.

There are four new cabinet designs, each of which can be loaded with your choice of Warwick or Celestion speakers, so there are technically eight new model numbers (the Celestion options being denoted by a CE).

The range starts with the portable twin eight-inch, 200-watt W CA 208 LW and runs up to the 500-watt 15" speaker of the W CA 115 LW CE. The latter can be combined with the four-speaker W CA 408 LW CE for a whopping 1000-watts of power, which should handle most gigging situations you might encounter.

Click through the gallery to check out the individual specs for each new cabinet.