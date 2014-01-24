Image 1 of 2 The SoundBox Mini is available in black, orange, ivory or green NAMM 2014: Vox introduces SoundBox Mini amp/media player Image 2 of 2 This image gives you some idea of its miniature scale... Scale

NAMM 2014: All in one amp and MP3 speaker options have been growing in popularity over recent years and Vox is joining in the fun with its SoundBox Mini amp and media player.

It can be used with everything from an iPod, to a guitar, mic or keyboard and has optional battery power, a compact design and aluminium casing, potentially making it an ideal mobile music solution - all for a projected US street price of $199.

Check out the full press release below and head to the Vox site for more information.

Vox SoundBox Mini amp/media player press release

WINTER NAMM SHOW, ANAHEIM, CA, January 23rd, 2014 - The new VOX SoundBox Mini is a fun, "grab-n-go" type of mobile media player with optional battery power. It can be used with any audio source, from MP3 players to microphones, as well as instruments such as guitar, bass, and keyboard. VOX SoundBox Mini features new proprietary Acoustage sound technology, as well as a rugged, die-cast aluminum casing for use anywhere.

In addition to audio playback and jamming along to MP3s, VOX SoundBox Mini can also be used for vocal training. As a practice tool for aspiring vocalists, a center cancel function can eliminate vocals from audio that's playing via the AUX In jack.

Eight effects are available, including delay, reverb and more. The Tap button enables users to easily set the delay time in sync with the tempo. For convenience, the VOX SoundBox Mini boasts an E string tuner that can be used with instruments connected to the Guitar jack. It can also be mounted directly onto a mic stand, for use as a keyboard monitor, or for personal use. Built-in VOX Acoustage technology creates a wide stereo sound for a more full listening experience from a small source.

The included AC adaptor or six AA batteries (up to 12 hours of continuous use) offer flexible power options, for wherever musical inspiration may lead.

The VOX SOUNDBOX Mini is available in black, orange, ivory or green color options, and will be available in March 2014 for a U.S. Street price of $199.